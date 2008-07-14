How the Totable Tornado Observatory Worked

Because of an unusual phenomenon known as dryline, the United States is nearly the exclusive setting for tornado activity in the world.

In 1979, two NOAA scientists stuffed a 55-gallon (208-liter) steel drum with thermometers, pressure gauges, an anemometer and a dew point sensor. This was the first TOTO.

TOTO weighed 400 pounds (181 kilograms) but could be deployed in 30 seconds.