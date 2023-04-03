Using the Enhanced Fujita Scale to Rate Tornado Destruction

The National Weather Service is the only federal agency with authority to rate tornadoes with official EF ratings. To give the ratings, it will often use Doppler readings, as well as eyewitness accounts, video footage and photo evidence to craft a meticulous, in-depth model of a tornado's path of devastation.

The NWS then sends the Enhance Fujita Scale rating out to citizens in a public announcement, and the data is passed on to emergency response organizations for high-damage cases. These catastrophic events are rare and make up a small percentage of the roughly 1,000 tornadoes that touch down in the United States every year.

Since 2007, the Enhanced Fujita Scale has been put in practice to increase the accuracy of the original framework. It is compared to a list of Damage Indicators (DIs) and Degrees of Damage (DoD) which offer more detailed hypotheses on top wind speeds during tornadoes and other extreme weather events.

Overall, the Enhance Fujita Scale is an important tool used by the National Weather Service and other meteorological organizations to rate tornadoes and provide critical information to those affected by severe weather events. By understanding the intensity of a tornado and the potential damage it can cause, people can take appropriate measures to stay safe and protect their property during severe weather events.

" " The last EF-5 tornado to hit the United States was in Moore, Oklahoma, May 22, 2013. U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Bradley C. Church

Now That's Scary The EF-4 tornado that leveled Rolling Fork, Mississippi, March 24, 2023, occurred overnight, killing 21 people. And a Northern Illinois University study shows that nocturnal tornadoes — those that happen at night when people are sleeping — are more than twice as likely to be deadly compared to those that happen during the day. The study examined 48,000 tornadoes between 1950 and 2005 and found that about one in every 20 overnight tornadoes had deaths, compared with just one in 50 daytime tornadoes.