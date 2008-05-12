10 Most Destructive Storms

The devastating death toll of the Great Hurricane of 1780 exceeds even that of Hurricane Mitch. An estimated 22,000 people perished between Oct. 10 and 16 in the eastern Caribbean, most of them in the Lesser Antilles, with the heaviest losses occurring on the islands of Martinique, St. Eustatius and Barbados [source: CDERA]. Beyond these casualties, it's estimated that thousands of French and British sailors perished when the intense weather plowed into their vessels [source: CDERA].

Although its exact strength remains unknown, anecdotal evidence leads modern researchers to conclude that the Great Hurricane was a Category 5 storm with winds in excess of 200 mph (320 kph). Some eyewitness accounts attest to the complete ruins of sturdy stone buildings and forts, to heavy cannons sent hurtling hundreds of feet and to trees having their bark ripped away.

