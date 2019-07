The Okeechobee Hurricane slammed into Palm Beach in 1928, causing $100 million in damage.

Reaching category 5 strength when it slammed Puerto Rico, the storm then hit Palm Beach, Florida, with 150-mile-per-hour winds and little warning. Coastal residents were prepared, but 40 miles inland at Lake Okeechobee, the massive rainfall that accompanied the storm crumbled a six-foot-tall mud dike around the lake. The storm cost $100 million in damages and killed more than 1,800 people, although some estimates list the death toll as high as 4,000.