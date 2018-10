A tornado warning means one has been spotted.

Funnel clouds have been observed on every continent except Antarctica. The United States has significantly more than the rest of the world because of low-lying geography and a climate that breeds strong thunderstorms. With wind speeds up to 320 miles per hour, tornadoes kill about 60 people every year in the United States when uprooted trees and debris turn into deadly missiles. Check out our list of tornado safety tips to get prepared!