Apocalypse Now? A 2012 Survival Guide

Tired of this happening to you? iStockphoto.com /LdF

Sure, we'll all have a good laugh about this 2012 nonsense come January 2013, but first we'll have to brave an entire year of nonstop doom and gloom from pseudoscientists, would-be prophets and outright quacks. That means going to bed every night and asking yourself, "What if the world actually does end tomorrow like Nostradamus sorta-kinda said it would?"

Face it: You're better off going into 2012 prepared. That means knowing the year's top 10 apocalypse threats like the back of your hand and packing a survival kit to handle any eventuality. We're happy to help with that.

In the pages ahead, we'll run through 10 of the apocalyptic boogeymen facing us in 2012, as well as a few recommendations from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to keep you one step ahead when the end is nigh. Sure, none of these scenarios will actually occur, but you'll feel better knowing you're prepared to face anything from the Mayan end times to a global shift in consciousness.

Now go ahead and slip on that gas mask, shove a copy of this article into the survival kit and dive into 10 wonderful pages of doom.