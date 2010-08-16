Top 5 Tips for Earthquake Safety

If you live in an earthquake-prone area, it's good to be aware of certain safety measures. See more pictures of natural disasters. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Anyone who's been through a sizeable earthquake will probably tell you it's one of the most terrifying experiences a person can have. It's an uncontrollable situation -- the earth is shaking, the ground beneath you is buckling, the walls and buildings around you are crumbling, and there's absolutely nothing you can do about it. Other than crouching for cover, saying a prayer and hoping for the best, how can you improve your chances for survival in a major earthquake?

As it turns out, quite a bit. We've put together a list of five tips -- starting with how to put together a personal earthquake kit -- that will help you make good decisions in case of a big-time seismic event. Keep reading to find out what essentials you'll want to have on hand when disastrous tremors strike.