Top 5 Tips for Earthquake Safety

Be Prepared
If you live in an earthquake-prone area (Californians, we're looking at you), you really need to have a fully stocked earthquake kit in your home. Yes, this is a long list, but all of it is absolutely essential. Don't cut any corners on this one.
- A first aid kit that contains pain relievers, allergy medication, disinfectants, gauze, gloves, bandages and a thermometer
- Personal hygiene items such as toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, hand sanitizer, bags (large garbage bags or lawn bags and gallon-size storage bags) and bleach
- A three-day supply of bottled water -- you should have one gallon per person, per day. Change this supply every six months.
- A supply of canned and prepackaged dry food; restock this food every year, and don't forget a can opener!
- A prescription organizer for each family member taking prescription medications filled with a one- or two-week supply of meds
- Copies of everyone's personal IDs and photos of children and pets who don't have IDs
- One flashlight per person, a portable radio, a fire extinguisher and batteries
- Food and water for pets
- Dust masks and sturdy shoes
- A wrench or other tool to turn off gas and water
- Duct tape
- Blankets
- Cash or travelers' checks
