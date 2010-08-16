Top 5 Tips for Earthquake Safety

If you live in an earthquake-prone area (Californians, we're looking at you), you really need to have a fully stocked earthquake kit in your home. Yes, this is a long list, but all of it is absolutely essential. Don't cut any corners on this one.

A first aid kit that contains pain relievers, allergy medication, disinfectants, gauze, gloves, bandages and a thermometer

Personal hygiene items such as toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, hand sanitizer, bags (large garbage bags or lawn bags and gallon-size storage bags) and bleach

A three-day supply of bottled water -- you should have one gallon per person, per day. Change this supply every six months.

A supply of canned and prepackaged dry food; restock this food every year, and don't forget a can opener!

A prescription organizer for each family member taking prescription medications filled with a one- or two-week supply of meds

Copies of everyone's personal IDs and photos of children and pets who don't have IDs

One flashlight per person, a portable radio, a fire extinguisher and batteries

Food and water for pets

Dust masks and sturdy shoes

A wrench or other tool to turn off gas and water

Duct tape

Blankets

Cash or travelers' checks

Next up, the importance of the "duck and cover" rule.