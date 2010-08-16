Top 5 Tips for Hurricane Safety

Make sure your pets have somewhere to shelter if the weather turns nasty. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

If it's necessary to haul your family inland, this is where that full tank of gas in your car comes in handy. Consolidate passengers in as few vehicles as possible to keep the amount of cars on the road to a minimum. Follow the officially prescribed escape routes when it comes time to leave -- other streets might be closed, causing you to backtrack and lose valuable time. Avoid downed power lines, flooded roads and washed-out bridges.

If you live in a mobile home or other type of temporary housing, you should absolutely consider evacuating, or at the very least finding somewhere safer to shelter. Same thing if you roost in a high-rise. Winds during a hurricane get nastier the higher up you go. People living along coastal waterways should definitely consider moving inland.

It's important to consider your pets, too -- if you don't find someplace pet-friendly to shelter to them, but the storm renders your home unlivable, they won't be welcome at most shelters and hotels.