Lightning usually strikes the tallest object nearby. If you or a loved one happen to be the tallest thing around, that means big trouble. Find a low-lying area, a building or hard-topped metal vehicle until the storm passes. Don't wait to seek cover. As soon as you hear thunder, get moving. The biggest threat to your life is a false sense of security. Weather has enormous destructive potential. Don't take your safety for granted.

Did You Know? Every year in the U.S. there are more than 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.