5 Tips for Thunderstorm Safety

Although thunderstorms can strike any time of year, they occur most frequently in summer during the afternoon and evening hours. This can be a time when you're planning outdoor family activities. Be prepared for the unexpected by teaching your family about the importance of finding shelter immediately, and when that's unavailable, finding a low-lying spot to take cover. Locating a covered picnic area or sheltering in a tent isn't enough protection. You need to find a sturdy building with a solid foundation.

These outdoor activities have resulted in lightning-related deaths in the past: riding a lawnmower, riding a horse, fishing, standing under a tree, golfing and swimming.

Advertisement