Top 5 Tips for Tornado Safety

" " Swirling storm clouds are good indicators that a tornado may be imminent. NOAA

Radios and weather reports are helpful, but tornadoes are tricky creatures and can appear out of nowhere. Keep an eye on the sky. The first clue a tornado is possible is a sickly green color. Clouds are another good indicator. If they're moving quickly, you should keep an eye on them, and if one starts to rotate in the shape of a funnel, you should take cover immediately. If a tornado watch or warning has been issued, hail is cause for concern. If you see flying debris or hear the sound of a train, head for your shelter immediately.