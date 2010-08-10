Top 5 Tips for Tornado Safety

The greatest danger during a tornado is being injured by flying debris. You probably remember the tornado drills of your elementary school days, during which you and your classmates calmly filed into the hall, got down on your knees, tucked your head and covered the back of your neck. The rules are still the same. You can stow blankets, old mattresses and couch cushions in your shelter to cover yourself with in the event of a tornado. If your bathroom is your shelter, grab some couch cushions, hop in the tub and cover yourself until the storm passes.