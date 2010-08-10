Top 5 Tips for Tornado Safety

The rules for tornado safety change if you encounter one while you're in your vehicle. It's important to know ahead of time what you should do because you're not going to have a lot of time to think about it if it happens. If you spot a tornado while driving, you need to stop the car and get out. It may sound counter-intuitive, but your car is no match for a tornado. Your car can't outrun it, and there's no safe place to hide inside it. Look for the closest low area of ground — a ditch or the bottom of the hill. Lie flat, cover your head and wait for the tornado to pass.
Last editorial update on Apr 12, 2019 04:10:12 pm.
Related Articles
Sources
- "Tornadoes … Nature's Most Violent Storms." NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, 2010.http://www.nssl.noaa.gov/edu/safety/tornadoguide.htmlEdwards, Roger.
- "Tornado Safety." Storm Prediction Center, 2010.http://www.spc.noaa.gov/faq/tornado/safety.html
- "Safety." Tornadoproject.com, 2010.http://www.tornadoproject.com/safety/safety.htm
- "Tornado." Fema.gov, 2010.http://www.fema.gov/hazard/tornado/index.shtm
- "Tornado Safety Tips." Yourradioplace.com, 2010.http://www.yourradioplace.com/weather/tornado.htm
- "Tornado Statistics." Charlotte Fire Department, 2010. http://wipeoutwaste.org/Departments/Fire/Emergency+Management/Tornado+Statistics.htm
UP NEXT
How to Prepare for a Flood
NOAA is expecting widespread flooding throughout the United States this spring. HowStuffWorks tells you how to get your home and self ready.