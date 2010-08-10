Top 5 Tips for Tornado Safety

" " If you're driving and encounter a tornado, get out of your car and seek shelter in a ditch or the bottom of the hill. Brent R. Koops/NOAA

The rules for tornado safety change if you encounter one while you're in your vehicle. It's important to know ahead of time what you should do because you're not going to have a lot of time to think about it if it happens. If you spot a tornado while driving, you need to stop the car and get out. It may sound counter-intuitive, but your car is no match for a tornado. Your car can't outrun it, and there's no safe place to hide inside it. Look for the closest low area of ground — a ditch or the bottom of the hill. Lie flat, cover your head and wait for the tornado to pass.

Now That's Helpful Seeking shelter from a tornado under a highway underpass is not safe. As a tornado approaches an underpass, it creates a wind tunnel effect, so the wind in the underpass will actually be stronger than the wind above it or on the ground. So if you're driving and have to seek shelter from a tornado, don't do it in a highway underpass.

Last editorial update on Apr 12, 2019 04:10:12 pm.

