Did global warming cause Hurricane Sandy?

When Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast in late October 2012, the forecasters referred to it as a Frankenstorm. That's not just because it had an eerie Halloween drop date. It's also because the hurricane hooked up with a really early nor-easter and was blocked by a big high-pressure system from the north, and it mutated into a real monster.
But it was after the hurricane had landed and the damage was done that another tempest began brewing. When New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg endorsed Barack Obama's re-election campaign, his endorsement hinged not just on Obama's response to the storm, but Bloomberg's belief that Obama "sees climate change as an urgent problem that threatens our planet" [source: Bloomberg]. While climate change had been mentioned as the storm approached, Bloomberg effectively stamped "global warming" on Sandy's forehead with his endorsement.
Advertisement
Can we say that global warming is the cause for extreme weather, and Sandy in particular? It's hard to argue a direct causal relationship, when extreme weather events have been around forever. After all, hurricanes, winter storms and tsunamis aren't 21st-century inventions.
But there's a difference between saying that Hurricane Sandy was caused by climate change and saying that climate change is causing weather to swing in extreme ways and create storms with more impact. There's a growing consensus among climate scientists that global warming is creating variables that make storms (and other weather occurrences) more extreme [source: Fischetti].
Science > Green Science > Is global warming irreversible?
Science > Green Science > What would it take to reverse global warming?
Science > Green Science > How will global warming affect autumn?
Science > Green Science > Is global warming destroying Mount Everest?
Science > Green Science > How does global warming affect hunting season?
Science > Green Science > What does global warming have to do with the decline in the pola
Science > Green Science > What will global warming do to the wine industry?
Science > Natural Disasters > Did global warming cause Hurricane Sandy?
Science > Green Science > How can adding iron to the oceans slow global warming?
Science > Green Science > 10 Things That Donât Disprove Global Warming
Science > Green Science > What's the Difference Between Global Warming and Climate Change?
Science > Geophysics > Could Injecting Particles Into the Stratosphere Slow Global Warming?
Science > Green Science > Could reversing global warming start an ice age?
Science > Green Science > What Can I Do About Global Warming?
Science > Green Science > Could military strategy win the war on global warming?
Science > Green Science > How Carbon Offsets Work
Science > Green Science > How Carbon Tax Works
Science > Green Science > How Carbon Footprints Work