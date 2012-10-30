Hurricane Sandy, October 2012

Hurricane Sandy struck the East Coast of the United States on Oct. 29, 2012, causing extensive flooding and damage. Millions of homes, businesses and even hospitals lost power in the wake of the storm.
In this NASA satellite image, Hurricane Sandy churns off the East Coast on Oct. 29, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean. The ferocious storm had already claimed more than 50 lives in the Caribbean as it headed north.
The HMS Bounty, a 180-foot sailboat, sinks in the Atlantic Ocean during the hurricane 90 miles southeast of Hatteras, N.C. Of the 16-person crew, the Coast Guard rescued 14, recovered a woman later pronounced dead and were searching for the captain.
You can just make out the Cape May Lighthouse as heavy surf from Hurricane Sandy pummels the shoreline on Oct. 29, 2012, in Cape May, N.J.
A police officer stands behind a barricaded subway entrance near Battery Park during the arrival of Hurricane Sandy on Oct. 29, 2012, in Manhattan.
People walk across Beach Ave. in Cape May, N.J., as flood waters from Hurricane Sandy rush in.
A man stands on the beach in Cape May, N.J., as heavy surf from Hurricane Sandy pounds the shoreline.
As Hurricane Sandy approaches Winthrop, Mass., waves crash over Winthrop Shore Drive.
Heavy waves break over Winthrop Shore Drive in Winthrop, Mass., on Oct. 29, 2012.
In another view from Winthrop Shore Drive, a wave towers over an oncoming car.
Federal workers in Washington, D.C., stack sandbags outside the Internal Revenue Service building as Hurricane Sandy moves toward shore.
A person watches from a vantage point on the porch as Hurricane Sandy stirs up heavy waves in Montauk, N.Y.
People walk past downed branches in the Brooklyn borough of New York City in the hours before Hurricane Sandy made landfall.
Residents of Freeport, N.Y., make their way up Guy Lombardo Ave. as high tide and winds from Hurricane Sandy combine to flood the streets on Oct. 29, 2012.
Ocean Ave. in Cape May, N.J., is flooded caused by Hurricane Sandy.
Two women in Philadelphia, Pa., try to hold on to their umbrellas in the face of Hurricane Sandy's winds and rain.
In New York City, the remains of scaffolding from above a Starbucks lies on the ground in lower Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy begins to affect the area.
Firefighters evaluate an apartment building where the front wall collapsed due to Hurricane Sandy on Oct. 29, 2012, in New York.
In the financial district of New York City, rising water rushes into an underground parking garage.
New York Firefighters use a saw in an attempt to remove a partially collapsed door.
In the Brooklyn borough of New York City, rain floods a gas station.
Water rushes into the Carey Tunnel in the Financial District of New York City.
Flood waters from Hurricane Sandy flood a street in the Financial District of New York, N.Y.
Another view of water rushing into the Cary Tunnel in New York, N.Y.
Flood water is pumped out of a Financial District building in New York, N.Y.
The morning of Oct. 30, 2012, reveals a flooded street in the Dumbo section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, N.Y.
Cars drive past a fallen tree beside 14th St. Northwest in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 30, 2012.
A couple walks in the rain in New York, N.Y., the morning after Hurricane Sandy's landfall.
A pedestrian approaches a flooded store on Oct. 30, 2012, in New York, N.Y.
Portable flood dikes, flattened by Hurricane Sandy's oncoming water, lie across a flooded street in the Dumbo section of New York, N.Y.'s Brooklyn borough.
Atlantic City resident Kim Johnson inspects the area around her apartment building on Oct. 30, the day after Hurricane Sandy made landfall.