Hurricane Sandy, October 2012

by Tracy V. Wilson & Allison Loudermilk

Hurricane Sandy struck the East Coast of the United States on Oct. 29, 2012, causing extensive flooding and damage. Millions of homes, businesses and even hospitals lost power in the wake of the storm.

NASA/Getty Images

In this NASA satellite image, Hurricane Sandy churns off the East Coast on Oct. 29, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean. The ferocious storm had already claimed more than 50 lives in the Caribbean as it headed north.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tim Kuklewski/ /U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images

The HMS Bounty, a 180-foot sailboat, sinks in the Atlantic Ocean during the hurricane 90 miles southeast of Hatteras, N.C. Of the 16-person crew, the Coast Guard rescued 14, recovered a woman later pronounced dead and were searching for the captain.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

You can just make out the Cape May Lighthouse as heavy surf from Hurricane Sandy pummels the shoreline on Oct. 29, 2012, in Cape May, N.J.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

A police officer stands behind a barricaded subway entrance near Battery Park during the arrival of Hurricane Sandy on Oct. 29, 2012, in Manhattan.

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

People walk across Beach Ave. in Cape May, N.J., as flood waters from Hurricane Sandy rush in.

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A man stands on the beach in Cape May, N.J., as heavy surf from Hurricane Sandy pounds the shoreline.

Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images

As Hurricane Sandy approaches Winthrop, Mass., waves crash over Winthrop Shore Drive.

Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images

Heavy waves break over Winthrop Shore Drive in Winthrop, Mass., on Oct. 29, 2012.

Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

In another view from Winthrop Shore Drive, a wave towers over an oncoming car.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Federal workers in Washington, D.C., stack sandbags outside the Internal Revenue Service building as Hurricane Sandy moves toward shore.

Photo by Sheila Rooney/Getty Images

A person watches from a vantage point on the porch as Hurricane Sandy stirs up heavy waves in Montauk, N.Y.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

People walk past downed branches in the Brooklyn borough of New York City in the hours before Hurricane Sandy made landfall.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Residents of Freeport, N.Y., make their way up Guy Lombardo Ave. as high tide and winds from Hurricane Sandy combine to flood the streets on Oct. 29, 2012.

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Ocean Ave. in Cape May, N.J., is flooded caused by Hurricane Sandy.

Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Two women in Philadelphia, Pa., try to hold on to their umbrellas in the face of Hurricane Sandy's winds and rain.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In New York City, the remains of scaffolding from above a Starbucks lies on the ground in lower Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy begins to affect the area.

Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Firefighters evaluate an apartment building where the front wall collapsed due to Hurricane Sandy on Oct. 29, 2012, in New York.

Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images

In the financial district of New York City, rising water rushes into an underground parking garage.

Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images

New York Firefighters use a saw in an attempt to remove a partially collapsed door.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In the Brooklyn borough of New York City, rain floods a gas station.

Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Water rushes into the Carey Tunnel in the Financial District of New York City.

Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Flood waters from Hurricane Sandy flood a street in the Financial District of New York, N.Y.

Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Another view of water rushing into the Cary Tunnel in New York, N.Y.

Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Flood water is pumped out of a Financial District building in New York, N.Y.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The morning of Oct. 30, 2012, reveals a flooded street in the Dumbo section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, N.Y.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Cars drive past a fallen tree beside 14th St. Northwest in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A couple walks in the rain in New York, N.Y., the morning after Hurricane Sandy's landfall.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A pedestrian approaches a flooded store on Oct. 30, 2012, in New York, N.Y.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Portable flood dikes, flattened by Hurricane Sandy's oncoming water, lie across a flooded street in the Dumbo section of New York, N.Y.'s Brooklyn borough.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Atlantic City resident Kim Johnson inspects the area around her apartment building on Oct. 30, the day after Hurricane Sandy made landfall.

