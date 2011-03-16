Please enter terms to search for.

Japan Tsunami and Earthquake Pictures

by Jessika Toothman

Many areas were completely destroyed by the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and the subsequent tsunami that struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011. Browse these haunting pictures of Japan's destruction following the earthquake and tsunami.

Toshiharu Kato/Japanese Red Cross/IFRC via Getty Images

Otsuchi is one of the many cities utterly demolished by the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and the subsequent tsunami that struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011.

U.S. Navy via Getty Images

The scene from the air in Sendai was similarly bleak the day after the earthquake. This photo was taken aboard an SH-60B helicopter from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Rikuzentakata was also reduced to rubble during the course of the quake and the tsunami.

ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images

In this photo, rescue crews in Miyagi work to quell the flames of smoldering buildings.

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Residents carefully collect and extract any belongings they can recover from their devastated homes. Pictured here is Takako Sasaki of Rikuzentakata.

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Everyone pitches in: Neena Sasaki, age 5, also of Rikuzentakata, totes some of her family's belongings.

Patrick Fuller/Japanese Red Cross/IFRC via Getty Images

Firefighters from the Osaka Prefecture answer the call for emergency workers.

Toshiharu Kato/Japanese Red Cross/IFRC via Getty Images

Soldiers dig through the rubble, looking for survivors in Otsuchi.

Toshiharu Kato/Japanese Red Cross/IFRC via Getty Images

Rugs serve as makeshift stretchers while soldiers search for missing, potentially wounded, people lost among the many ruins in Otsuchi.

Patrick Fuller/Japanese Red Cross/IFRC via Getty Images

Still in Otsuchi, debris jumbled about in the chaos of the tsunami strew the ground. The wave reached up to 30 feet (10 meters) in some places.

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Rescue workers in Rikuzentakata struggle to recover the bodies of those who did not survive the massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

Toshiharu Kato/Japanese Red Cross/IFRC via Getty Images

The president of the International Federation of Red Cross Japan, Tadateru Konoe (left) surveys the damage in Otsuchi.

ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images

Rescue workers in Taiwan prepare to ship relief rations to Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Utility workers attempt to restore electricity in Sendai on March 14, as millions of people remain without power.

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

These residents of Sendai -- one of the cities closest to the epicenter of the earthquake -- are stuck walking. The tsunami hit hard in Sendai, and some of the most dramatic footage of the massive wave was shot there.

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Many residents evacuated after the earthquake and the tsunami contributed to the disruption of power supplies to the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant.

U.S. Air Force via Getty Images

Food and freshwater are scarce in some places, although supplies are starting to come in. Pictured here is U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Anderson unloading crates of humanitarian supplies at the Misawa Air Base.

U.S. Air Force via Getty Images

Search and rescue dogs handled by members of the United States Agency for International Development arrive in Japan on the March 13 to help search for survivors.

Toshiharu Kato/Japanese Red Cross/IFRC via Getty Images

Evacuees find shelter at the Ishinomak Red Cross Hospital, one of many emergency operations running around northern Japan.

Tatsuya Sugiyama/Japanese Red Cross/IFRC via Getty Images

Even public buildings are serving as temporary shelter during these difficult times, although relief workers are making an effort to provide evacuees with supplies like blankets so they'll be more comfortable. It's hoped that survivors will soon be able to start rebuilding their lives.

Recommended

