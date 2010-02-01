Volcanoes: Spewing Lava All Over the Countryside

Volcanoes are majestic -- and deadly -- geological formations. See pictures of the world's most incredible volcanoes and the damage they can cause.
Volcanoes are beautiful and majestic geological formations. Here is a view of Mount Fuji in Japan, where a sleepy little village clings to the waterfront.
Mount St. Helens erupted on May 18, 1980, with catastrophic results. The surrounding landscape was devastated, and the force was so great that it removed most of the northern face of the mountain.
The volcanic rocks in the foreground of this photo show the power volcanoes possess. The rocks were thrown from one of the world's most active volcanoes, Mount Mayon.
Mount Bromo is an active volcano located in East Java, Indonesia. At 7,641 feet (2,329 meters) high, the volcano and its smokey sulfuric cloud can easily be seen from a distance.
Arenal Volcano in Costa Rica shows off its activity with a white plume of smoke. Notice that one side of the volcano is scarred from continuous lava flow.
This bird's-eye view shows the proximity of Mount Vesuvius to the Italian city of Naples in the distance. Mount Vesuvius, in A.D. 79, destroyed the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum with a catastrophic eruption.
The island of Stromboli, near the coast of Sicily, is one of three active volcanoes in Italy. What makes the Stromboli Volcano unique is that it has been in a state of continuous eruption for the past 20,000 years.
Stromboli, Aeolian Island, shows her hotter side by gurgling up some molten lava.
The smoldering mountains in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park grew out of the ocean over millions of years.
Vulcanian eruptions are characterized by an exploding dense cloud of steaming ash and gas. Other types of volcanic activity include hydrovolcanic and fissure eruptions.
Mount St. Helens shoots a column of volcanic ash into the sky during its 1980 eruption. Plinian eruptions are very powerful and can send ash and volcanic gas thousands of feet into the atmosphere.
Mount Rinjani, also known as Gunung Rinjani, spews lava on May 19, 2009. This stratovolcano is located on the island of Lombok, Indonesia.
This lava flow contains a river of molten rock that characterizes it as having a low viscosity.
Lava bursts out of the "toes" of this pahoehoe lava flow from Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Anything in the path of a lava flow will be destroyed. Trees, homes and even roads, as seen here, don't stand a chance.
This road was closed after a volcanic eruption created a massive flowing river of lava.
On the Big Island of Hawaii, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, lava enters into the Pacific Ocean. This volcanic activity is actually expanding the landmass of the island.
A view of downtown Seattle will reveal just how close Mount Rainier is situated to this bustling metropolitan area. At just 54 miles (87 kilometers) to the southeast of Seattle, could an eruption reach the city?