U.S. Scientists Achieve a Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion

Fusion is a nuclear reaction that combines two atoms to create one or more new atoms with slightly less total mass. The difference in mass is released as energy, as described by Einstein's famous equation, E = mc2, where energy equals mass times the speed of light squared.

Since the speed of light is enormous, converting just a tiny amount of mass into energy — like what happens in fusion — produces a similarly enormous amount of energy.

Researchers at the U.S. Government's National Ignition Facility in California have demonstrated, for the first time, what is known as fusion ignition. Ignition is when a fusion reaction produces more energy than is being put into the reaction from an outside source and becomes self-sustaining.

The technique used at the National Ignition Facility involved shooting 192 lasers at a 0.04 inch (1 millimeter) pellet of fuel made of deuterium and tritium — two versions of the element hydrogen with extra neutrons — placed in a gold canister.

When the lasers hit the canister, they produce X-rays that heat and compress the fuel pellet to about 20 times the density of lead and to more than 5 million degrees Fahrenheit (3 million Celsius) — about 100 times hotter than the surface of the sun.

If you can maintain these conditions for a long enough time, the fuel will fuse and release energy.

The fuel and canister get vaporized within a few billionths of a second during the experiment. Researchers then hope their equipment survive the heat and accurately measure the energy released by the fusion reaction.

" " The fuel is held in a tiny canister designed to keep the reaction as free from contaminants as possible. U.S. Department of Energy/Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory