Panzerkampfwagens I and II Specifications
Panzerkampfwagens I and II were designed as training tanks for the Nazi army, but ended up leading the charge of World War II.
Despite a lack of armor and armament, the Panzerkampfwagens performed well, mainly because of strategic decisions. Below are specifications for Panzerkampfwagens I and II.
Advertisement
Panzerkampfwagen I
Date of service: 1934
Country: Germany
Type: Light tank, training (originally)
Dimensions: Length, 4.03 m (13.2 ft); width, 2.05 m (6.7 ft); height, 1.71 m (5.6 ft)
Combat weight: 5,046 kg (5.6 tons)
Engine: Krupp M305 gasoline 60 horsepower
Armament: Two 7.92mm Model 1934 machine guns
Crew: 2
Speed: 37 km/h (23 mph)
Range: 200 km (124 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.41 m
(1.3 ft)
Panzerkampfwagen II
Date of service: 1935
Country: Germany
Type: Medium tank
Dimensions: Length, 4.81 m (15.8 ft); width, 2.28 m (7.5 ft); height, 2.02 m (6.6 ft)
Combat weight: 8,436 kg (9.3 tons)
Engine: Maybach HL 62 gasoline
Armament: One KwK 20mm 30 caliber gun; one 7.92mm Model 1934 machine gun
Crew: 3
Speed: 40 km/h (25 mph)
Range: 190 km (118 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.42 m (1.4 ft)
To learn more about historical tanks, check out: