The Panzerkampfwagen II, shown being loaded onto a transporter, weighed about nine tons. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Panzerkampfwagens I and II were designed as training tanks for the Nazi army, but ended up leading the charge of World War II.

Despite a lack of armor and armament, the Panzerkampfwagens performed well, mainly because of strategic decisions. Below are specifications for Panzerkampfwagens I and II.

Panzerkampfwagen I

Date of service: 1934

Country: Germany

Type: Light tank, training (originally)

Dimensions: Length, 4.03 m (13.2 ft); width, 2.05 m (6.7 ft); height, 1.71 m (5.6 ft)

Combat weight: 5,046 kg (5.6 tons)

Engine: Krupp M305 gasoline 60 horsepower

Armament: Two 7.92mm Model 1934 machine guns

Crew: 2

Speed: 37 km/h (23 mph)

Range: 200 km (124 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.41 m

(1.3 ft)

Panzerkampfwagen II

Date of service: 1935

Country: Germany

Type: Medium tank

Dimensions: Length, 4.81 m (15.8 ft); width, 2.28 m (7.5 ft); height, 2.02 m (6.6 ft)

Combat weight: 8,436 kg (9.3 tons)

Engine: Maybach HL 62 gasoline

Armament: One KwK 20mm 30 caliber gun; one 7.92mm Model 1934 machine gun

Crew: 3

Speed: 40 km/h (25 mph)

Range: 190 km (118 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.42 m (1.4 ft)

