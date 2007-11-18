Panzerkampfwagens III and IV Specifications
Panzerkampfwagens III and IV were much improved over the first two models but still required significant up-gunning to be competitive with Allied forces in World War II. Below are specifications for Panzerkampfwagens III and IV.
Panzerkampfwagen III
Date of service: 1936
Country: Germany
Type: Light Tank
Dimensions: Length, 5.41 m (17.75 ft); width, 2.92 m (9.6 ft); height, 2.51 m (8.2 ft)
Combat weight: 18,144 kg (20 tons)
Engine: Maybach HLV-12 gasoline
Armament: One KwK 50mm gun; two 7.92mm Model 1934 machine guns
Crew: 5
Speed: 40 km/h (25 mph)
Range: 175 km (109 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.6 m (2 ft)
Panzerkampfwagen IV
Date of service: 1936
Country: Germany
Type: Medium tank
Dimensions: Length, 5.91 m (19.4 ft); width, 2.92 m (9.6 ft); height, 2.59 m (8.5 ft)
Combat weight: 19,700 kg (21.7 tons)
Engine: Maybach HL 120 V-12 gasoline
Armament: One KwK 75mm gun; two 7.92mm Model 1934 coaxial machine guns
Crew: 5
Speed: 40 km/h (25 mph)
Range: 190 km (200 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.6 m (2 ft)
