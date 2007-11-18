More than 8,000 Panzerkampfwagen IV tanks were produced before World War II ended. Inset: the Panzerkampfwagen IV Ausf E with nose armor plating removed. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Panzerkampfwagens III and IV were much improved over the first two models but still required significant up-gunning to be competitive with Allied forces in World War II. Below are specifications for Panzerkampfwagens III and IV.

Panzerkampfwagen III

Date of service: 1936

Country: Germany

Type: Light Tank

Dimensions: Length, 5.41 m (17.75 ft); width, 2.92 m (9.6 ft); height, 2.51 m (8.2 ft)

Combat weight: 18,144 kg (20 tons)

Engine: Maybach HLV-12 gasoline

Armament: One KwK 50mm gun; two 7.92mm Model 1934 machine guns

Crew: 5

Speed: 40 km/h (25 mph)

Range: 175 km (109 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.6 m (2 ft)

Panzerkampfwagen IV

Date of service: 1936

Country: Germany

Type: Medium tank

Dimensions: Length, 5.91 m (19.4 ft); width, 2.92 m (9.6 ft); height, 2.59 m (8.5 ft)

Combat weight: 19,700 kg (21.7 tons)

Engine: Maybach HL 120 V-12 gasoline

Armament: One KwK 75mm gun; two 7.92mm Model 1934 coaxial machine guns

Crew: 5

Speed: 40 km/h (25 mph)

Range: 190 km (200 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.6 m (2 ft)

