Science
Panzerkampfwagens III and IV

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Panzerkampfwagens III and IV Specifications

More than 8,000 Panzerkampfwagen IV tanks were produced before World War II ended. Inset: the Panzerkampfwagen IV Ausf E with nose armor plating removed.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Panzerkampfwagens III and IV were much improved over the first two models but still required significant up-gunning to be competitive with Allied forces in World War II. Below are specifications for Panzerkampfwagens III and IV.

Panzerkampfwagen III

Date of service: 1936

Country: Germany

Type: Light Tank

Dimensions: Length, 5.41 m (17.75 ft); width, 2.92 m (9.6 ft); height, 2.51 m (8.2 ft)

Combat weight: 18,144 kg (20 tons)

Engine: Maybach HLV-12 gasoline

Armament: One KwK 50mm gun; two 7.92mm Model 1934 machine guns

Crew: 5

Speed: 40 km/h (25 mph)

Range: 175 km (109 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.6 m (2 ft)

Panzerkampfwagen IV

Date of service: 1936

Country: Germany

Type: Medium tank

Dimensions: Length, 5.91 m (19.4 ft); width, 2.92 m (9.6 ft); height, 2.59 m (8.5 ft)

Combat weight: 19,700 kg (21.7 tons)

Engine: Maybach HL 120 V-12 gasoline

Armament: One KwK 75mm gun; two 7.92mm Model 1934 coaxial machine guns

Crew: 5

Speed: 40 km/h (25 mph)

Range: 190 km (200 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.6 m (2 ft)

To learn more about historical tanks, check out:

