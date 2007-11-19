Panzerkampfwagen V Panther Specifications
The Panzerkampfwagen V (SdKfz 171) Panther was originally created to overtake the Soviet T-34 Medium Tank. This well-designed Nazi German tank was both feared and respected. Find specifications for the Panzerkampfwagen V Panther below.
Date of service: 1943
Country: Germany
Type: Medium Tank
Dimensions: Length, 6.68 m (22ft); width, 3.3 m (10.8 ft); height, 2.95 m (9.6 ft)
Combat weight: 44,800 kg (50 tons)
Engine: Maybach HL 230 V-12 gasoline
Armament: One KwK 42 75mm main gun; two 7.92mm Model 1934 machine guns
Crew: 5
Speed: 46 km/h (29 mph)
Range: 177 km (110 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)
