The Panzerkampfwagen V Panther went into full production in January 1943. By May of that year, some 324 Panthers were in service. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Panzerkampfwagen V (SdKfz 171) Panther was originally created to overtake the Soviet T-34 Medium Tank. This well-designed Nazi German tank was both feared and respected. Find specifications for the Panzerkampfwagen V Panther below.

Date of service: 1943

Country: Germany

Type: Medium Tank

Dimensions: Length, 6.68 m (22ft); width, 3.3 m (10.8 ft); height, 2.95 m (9.6 ft)

Combat weight: 44,800 kg (50 tons)

Engine: Maybach HL 230 V-12 gasoline

Armament: One KwK 42 75mm main gun; two 7.92mm Model 1934 machine guns

Crew: 5

Speed: 46 km/h (29 mph)

Range: 177 km (110 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)

