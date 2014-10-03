Science
Space
Space Exploration

Does a planet need continents to support life?

By: Laurie L. Dove

Becoming a planet that will support life is a complicated matter, one that scientists haven’t quite unraveled.
Becoming a planet that will support life is a complicated matter, one that scientists haven’t quite unraveled.
MihailUlianikov/iStock/Thinkstock

Just in case you were feeling significant today, consider this: There could be 40 billion planets -- all of them the size of Earth -- orbiting sun-like stars in the Milky Way galaxy. And that doesn't even include the other planetary possibilities that surely exist outside our own interstellar neck of the woods.

Scientists made the sizable discovery in 2013 as they studied data garnered from NASA's Kepler spacecraft. Of these newfound planets, one in particular -- known as Kepler-186f -- is an Earth-size planet orbiting around a red dwarf star about 490 light years from Earth. It appears to be a distant cousin of our own home planet; it has a rocky surface, signs of liquid water and an atmosphere (although scientists are still unsure what that atmosphere comprises). Still, the question remains: Could it support life? It seems to have all the right ingredients, including landmasses [sources: Overbye, Kramer].

Advertisement

Turns out, landmasses and the sustainability of life go hand-in-hand. Take the earth, for example. Some scientists believe Earth's seven continents are the result of the life forms that have evolved on its surface. Without this life, Earth may have been doomed to a watery existence, its surface covered entirely by liquid. This theory that land and life have a symbiotic, planetary relationship could indicate that continents spotted on distant planets may be home to living things, too.

While it's possible that elemental life forms could exist on a planet that has a surface composed only of water, researchers believe a planet needs continents to support larger life forms and to perpetuate an atmosphere that, in turn, will allow these larger life forms to thrive. In short, no continents, no life.

Here's why: Plants that grow on a continent's soil produce oxygen, which then enters the atmosphere. This photosynthesis spawns a productive, efficient system in which a large energy source is available to other life forms. These land-based life forms emit carbon dioxide and methane, which help create the earth's climate. To further solidify the link between land and life, researchers point to the oldest signs of life -- which just happened to appear 3.5 billion years ago, right about the same time the continents were developing.

Becoming a planet that will support life is a complicated matter, one scientists haven't quite unraveled. It's a particular mix of soil, water, atmosphere and, quite probably, yet-to-be-discovered factors. One thing that stands out, however, is that continents are part of the equation needed to support life. And Earth, happily, has seven of them [source: Choi].

Advertisement

Science > Astronomy Terms > Floating Planet
Science > Astronomy > How Nomad Planets Work
Science > Space Exploration > How Planet Hunting Works
Science > The Solar System > Why is Pluto no longer considered a planet?
Science > Future Space > How Will We Colonize Other Planets?
Science > Geophysics > How much does planet Earth weigh?
Science > The Solar System > Why Did It Take So Long to 'Discover' Planet Nine?
Science > The Solar System > What's the Order of the Planets in the Solar System?
Science > The Solar System > Does it rain on other planets?
Science > The Solar System > Jupiter: Yokozuna of Gas Giants, Banisher of Planets
Science > The Solar System > How do planets form?
Science > Stars > White Dwarfs Can Shred Planets to Pieces
Science > The Solar System > Who Named Planet Earth?
Science > Space Exploration > Does a planet need continents to support life?
Science > The Solar System > Is Planet Nine Actually a Primordial Black Hole?
Science > Space Exploration > How many planets in our universe could support life?
Science > Stars > Could a planet exist without a host star?
Science > The Solar System > Why Are Planets Almost Spherical?
Science > The Solar System > NASA Announces New Solar System Packed With Seven Planets
Science > The Solar System > Pluto: Is It a Planet After All?
Science > The Solar System > Haumea, a Dwarf Planet in the Kuiper Belt, Has Its Own Ring
Science > Space Exploration > New NASA Satellite Is Hunting for Distant Planets
Science > The Solar System > Ancient Obliteration of Dwarf Planets May Have Created Saturn's Rings
Science > The Solar System > Is Earth the Only Planet With Tectonic Plates?
Science > Stars > How do astronomers detect that a star has a planet orbiting it?
Science > Space Exploration > Can we detect water on exoplanets?
Science > The Solar System > The Truth Behind the Rogue Planet Nibiru
Science > The Solar System > Uranus: The Planet on a Very Tilted Axis
Science > The Solar System > Ploonets: When Moons Become Planets
Science > Astronomy Terms > Planetarium
Science > Space Exploration > 10 Remarkable Exoplanets
Science > Space Exploration > Closest Exoplanet Yet Confirmed By European Southern Observatory
Science > Stars > Spotted: Early Planetary Formation Around a Binary Star System
Science > Stars > This Is How We'll Detect Life on Distant Exoplanets
Science > Space Exploration > NASA's Kepler Mission Adds 100 Alien Worlds to Exoplanet Tally
Science > Space Exploration > Can amateur astronomers spot exoplanets?
Science > Future Space > 10 Best Ideas for Interplanetary Communication
Science > Space Exploration > LISA: Detecting Exoplanets Using Gravitational Waves
Science > The Solar System > How NASA Planetary Protection Works
Science > Astronomy Terms > Planetesimal Hypothesis
Entertainment > Memorable Movies > In 'Star Wars' Entire Stars and Planets Get Destroyed â Is That Possible?

Lots More Information

Related Articles

  • Choi, Charles. "Does a Planet Need Life to Create Continents?" Astrobiology Magazine. Jan. 6, 2014. (Aug. 2, 2014) http://www.astrobio.net/news-exclusive/does-a-planet-need-life-to-create-continents/
  • Overbye, Dennis. "Far-Off Planets Like the Earth Dot the Galaxy." The New York Times. Nov. 4, 2013. (Aug. 2, 2014) http://www.nytimes.com/2013/11/05/science/cosmic-census-finds-billions-of-planets-that-could-be-like-earth.html?_r=0
  • Kramer, Miriam. "First Earth-Size Planet That Could Support Life Found." Scientific American. April 17, 2014. (Aug. 2, 2014) http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/first-earth-size-planet-that-could-support-life-found/
Citation