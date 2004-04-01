How the Predator UAV Works

A Look Inside the Predator
As an aircraft, the Predator UAV is little more than a super-fancy remote-controlled plane. But this simple design lends itself well to the Predator's intended functions. Below you can see the placement of components:
- Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Antenna
- Inertial Navigation System/GPS
- Ku-Band Satellite Communications Antenna
- Video Cassette Recorder
- GPS Antennas (Left and Right)
- APX-100 Identification Friend or Foe Transponder
- Ku-Band Satellite Communications Sensor Processor Modem Assembly
- C-Band Upper Omnidirectional Antenna Bracket
- Forward Fuel Cell Assembly
- Aft Fuel Cell Assembly
- Accessory Bay
- Engine Cooling Fan
- Oil Cooler/Radiator
- 914F Engine
- Tail Servo (Left and Right)
- Battery Assembly #2
- Power Supply
- Battery Assembly #1
- Aft Equipment Bay Tray
- Secondary Control Module
- Synthetic Aperture Radar Processor/AGM-114 Electronics Assembly
- Primary Control Module
- Front Bay Avionics Tray
- ARC-210 Receiver/Transmitter
- Flight Sensor Unit
- Video Encoder
- De-ice Controller
- Electro-Optical/Infrared Sensor/AN/AAS-52(V)1 Electronics Assembly
- Front Bay Payload Tray
- Ice Detector
- Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Receiver/Transmitter
- Nose Camera Assembly
In the next sections, we'll see how this unassuming aircraft can use its special features to tilt the balance of combat.
Advertisement