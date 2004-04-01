How the Predator UAV Works

As an aircraft, the Predator UAV is little more than a super-fancy remote-controlled plane. But this simple design lends itself well to the Predator's intended functions. Below you can see the placement of components:

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Antenna Inertial Navigation System/GPS Ku-Band Satellite Communications Antenna Video Cassette Recorder GPS Antennas (Left and Right) APX-100 Identification Friend or Foe Transponder Ku-Band Satellite Communications Sensor Processor Modem Assembly C-Band Upper Omnidirectional Antenna Bracket Forward Fuel Cell Assembly Aft Fuel Cell Assembly Accessory Bay Engine Cooling Fan Oil Cooler/Radiator 914F Engine Tail Servo (Left and Right) Battery Assembly #2 Power Supply Battery Assembly #1 Aft Equipment Bay Tray Secondary Control Module Synthetic Aperture Radar Processor/AGM-114 Electronics Assembly Primary Control Module Front Bay Avionics Tray ARC-210 Receiver/Transmitter Flight Sensor Unit Video Encoder De-ice Controller Electro-Optical/Infrared Sensor/AN/AAS-52(V)1 Electronics Assembly Front Bay Payload Tray Ice Detector Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Receiver/Transmitter Nose Camera Assembly

In the next sections, we'll see how this unassuming aircraft can use its special features to tilt the balance of combat.