How Radio Controlled Toys Work

A look at the inside of the truck

Inside our RC truck, we have two electric motors, an antenna, a battery pack and a circuit board.

One motor turns the front wheel right or left, while the other motor turns the rear wheels to go forward or backward. The circuit board contains the IC chip, amplifier and radio receiver. A few simple gears connect the motors to the wheels. It is really amazing how versatile the range of movement is with so few components.

Inside the car, you will find a circuit board with several capacitors , resistors and diodes , as well as the IC that controls the motors. The radio receiver consists of a crystal that oscillates at a specific frequency, inductors and an antenna

The electric motors receive power from the batteries . The flow of the power is regulated by the IC.

