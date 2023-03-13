What Does a Science Communicator Do?

Every week, every day, every month is different, and it all depends on what I have going on that month. So right now, for example, I just finished a really big book deadline for my next science experiment book, which is a book filled with science experiments [for kids]. When I'm writing these books, my kitchen is filled with science experiments everywhere. I am constantly testing and writing and testing and writing and testing and writing, and so I can be found in my kitchen at all hours of the day.

And then, when I'm not testing and I can just be writing, I'll usually be in a coffee shop. That's where I write my speeches, that's where I write my TikTok videos, that's where I write my books. And then when I go to film, sometimes I just film in my car, sometimes I come back home and I film here. I'll [also] travel for speeches, so I'll be gone for a couple days at a time to go do a speech or go film an episode for my show.

Advertisement

So it's a mix of coffee shop writing and science experiments in my kitchen and flying off somewhere to film a project or to go do a speech. It's constantly different, and it's constantly moving, and there's no routine whatsoever, and it's always chaotic, and I love it.