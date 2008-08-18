Top 10 Hotels That Will Scare the Daylights Out of You

The Hotel Galvez resides in Galveston Texas, the landing spot of a horrible hurricane in 1900 that killed several thousand people. The ghosts of many of those victims are said to be reawakened even to this day as their bodies are unexpectedly uncovered during building projects.
The hotel reportedly is haunted by several specters, among them a tragically lovelorn lady who tromps around the fifth floor. Apparently her beloved was lost at sea, and after she got word of his demise, she hanged herself from the top turrets of the hotel. Later, her fiancé returned, to everyone's surprise, unharmed. Unfortunately, his beloved was then lost herself, only to tread the hotel's hallways ever after.
When this lady needs some time alone, the staff members know it because their electronic keys don't function as they should. Others have noted that an unusual coldness hangs about the place, which shouldn't occur in such a warm locale.
Get more ghostly info below.
Related Articles
- Top 5 Ghost Tours
- Top 10 Ocean Voyage Essentials
- Top 10 Survival Tools
- 10 Best Places for Outdoorsy Types to Live
- Top 5 Most Poisonous Plants
- 10 Ways to Survive a Snowstorm
- Who was America's first murderer?
- How does death by hanging work?
- How Ghosts Work
- How Urban Legends Work
- How Ghost Busters Work
- Curiosity Project: What's the most haunted home in England?
More Great Links
Sources
- Cisneros, Cynthia. "Visit ghosts at a Galveston hotel." ABC. Oct. 27, 2008. http://abclocal.go.com/ktrk/story?section=news/local&id=6473094
- Crescent Hotel & Spa. "America's Most Haunted Hotel?" 2008. http://www.americasmosthauntedhotel.com/
- Cretella, Joanna. "The Ghosts of New Hope." I Love New Hope & I Love Lambertville. 2004. http://www.newhopepennsylvania.com/facesandplaces/ghostsofnewhope11_04.htm
- Dinardo, Kelly. "Most famous haunted hotels." Msnbc.com. Oct. 29, 2007. http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/21441934/
- Ellison, Eli. "Haunted Hotels: You May Just Sleep Like the Dead." Travelchannel.com. 2008. http://www.travelchannel.com/Travel_Ideas/Haunted_Travels/ci.Haunted_Hotels.artTravelIdeasFmt?vgnextfmt=artTravelIdeasFmt
- Ellison, Eli. "Haunted Hotels." Travel Channel. http://www.travelchannel.com/interests/haunted/articles/haunted-hotels
- Frommer's. http://www.frommers.com/
- "The Galvez." GalvestoneGhost.com. http://www.galvestonghost.com/
- Greenburg, Peter. "Sleep with the lights on: 8 haunted hotels." Msbnc.com. Oct. 30, 2007. http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/21457020/
- The Haunted Hotel. http://www.hauntedhotel.com/pages/main
- "The Hollywood Roosevelt." Seeing Stars. http://www.seeing-stars.com/hotels/hollywoodroosevelt.shtml
- Hotel Provincial Web site. 2008. http://www.hotelprovincial.com/history.html
- Howell, Landon. "Maribel Caves Hotel." The Westphal Group. Witowns.com. 2009. http://www.witowns.com/maribellcaveshotel07.htm
- IMDb.com. "The Shining." 2008. http://www.imdb.com/find?s=all&q=the+shining
- "La Fonda Hotel." NewMexico.org. http://www.newmexico.org/western/experience/la_fonda.php
- La Fonda on the Plaza. "From Every Window: A Glimpse of the Past." (Dec. 9, 2011) http://www.lafondasantafe.com/about/history.html
- "Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast History." Lizzie-borden.com. 2008. http://www.lizzie-borden.com/History.aspx
- McCann, Dennis. "Halloween lore an intoxicating brew." Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Oct. 31, 2003. http://www.jsonline.com/story/index.aspx?id=180710
- "The Murder Castle of HH Holmes." Prarieghost.com. 2008. http://www.prairieghosts.com/holmes.html
- Ries, Brian. "Ghostly Sightings at the Hotel Chelsea." NBC. Oct. 30, 2009. (Dec. 9, 2011) http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/Guests-Report--67405242.html
- "Top Ten Haunted Hotels in the United States of America." Hauntedamericatours.com. 2008. http://www.hauntedamericatours.com/toptenhaunted/toptenhauntedhotels/
- "The Trial of Lizzie Borden." Law.emkc.edu. 2008. http://www.law.umkc.edu/faculty/projects/ftrials/LizzieBorden/bordenhome.html
- Unexplained Research. "Hotel Hell." Sept. 28, 2004. (Dec. 9, 2011) http://www.unexplainedresearch.com/files_spectrology/maribel_hotel_hell.html
UP NEXT
Does Marie Antoinette Still Roam the Halls of Versailles?
Tourists aren't the only ones at Versailles. Stuff They Don't Want You To Know talks ghosts, time travel and women who say they saw Marie Antoinette.