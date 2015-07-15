Science
Science Vs. Myth
Everyday Myths

Does the full moon affect your sleep?

By: Colleen Cancio

Does a full moon lead to a more restless night of sleep? Studies say yes -- but why?
Does a full moon lead to a more restless night of sleep? Studies say yes -- but why?
ricardoreitmeyer/ThinkStock

There are all manner of things people endure in their quest for a good night's sleep, including barking dogs, crying babies, work stress and an array of electronic devices. With all those distractions, it's not surprising that more than half of Americans aren't getting the sleep they need. But there is one important factor that you may not have on your "to be conquered before snooze can happen" list, and it comes around about once a month. It's that luminous orb in the sky: the full moon.

This article tackles the question of whether the full moon affects a person's sleep. For starters, it helps to understand what a full moon is. A full moon happens when the sun, Earth and moon are all in alignment, with Earth in the middle [source: NASA]. In this positioning, the moon is most fully illuminated by the sun from the perspective of the observer on Earth. This happens approximately once every 29 days.

Advertisement

What effect does this phenomenon have on us earthlings? The most obvious example of the full moon is that the night sky is much brighter. The moon is also responsible for ocean tides, which occur based on gravitational attraction from the moon as well as the sun [source: NOAA]. Without the moon's contribution, we'd have some pretty unhappy surfers.

Insight into the moon's affect on human behavior comes from a fairly robust body of research with mixed results. For example, one study of 675 Danish children aged 8 to 11 found that kids actually slept slightly longer during the period around the full moon [source: Sjodin]. Conversely, another study of 319 adults found that full moons were associated with less sleep efficiency [source: Turanyi].

A 2013 study may provide the most compelling data. It followed 33 adults over a period of three years and found that full moons were associated with longer times to fall asleep, reduced sleep efficiency and less overall sleep time [sources: Cajochen]. Known as the Cajochen study, it is most often used in recent years as the premise for the claim that the full moon affects sleep. Assuming that the data are correct, it seems fair to say that, yes, the full moon can affect sleep. But the question remains, how?

The basic premise of the full moon's effect on sleep is that, before the invention of artificial light, humans had only the moon to provide light at night. Ancient human societies that predominantly lived and slept outdoors would certainly have been affected by the luminescence of a full moon, to the extent that any glowing orb can cause sleep disturbance in humans.

This hypothesis is intriguing and intuitive, but may not provide a full explanation. The Cajochen study was conducted in a completely darkened lab, which suggests that the human physiological response to a full moon may be innate rather than environmental. While the study authors agree that there is still quite a bit of mystery around how the moon cycles may affect sleep, they proposed that perhaps the lunar cycles represent a new dimension in human biological rhythmicity that warrants further investigation [source: Cajochen].

While there remain numerous unanswered questions about how the full moon may influence sleep in humans, it seems clear that people who may be affected by these forces will have little relief by blocking out the sight of the moon in their bedrooms. Our internal clocks are mightier than we give them credit for.

We humans go to great lengths to control our surroundings with artificial light, around-the-clock electronic stimulation and an increasingly connected global population. But perhaps we should keep in mind that we are still influenced by the simple yet powerful forces in the world around us.

Advertisement

Science > The Human Brain > How Sleep Works
Science > The Human Brain > How Polyphasic Sleep Works
Science > Emotions > Can sleep make me happy?
Science > The Human Brain > How Sleep Labs Work
Science > The Human Brain > Is a lack of sleep making me fat?
Science > Spaceflight > What is it like to sleep in space?
Science > The Human Brain > Is science phasing out sleep?
Science > Everyday Myths > Does the full moon affect your sleep?
Science > The Human Brain > Can sleeping with a concussion kill you?
Science > The Human Brain > Why are demons blamed for sleep paralysis?
Science > The Human Brain > How Sleepwalking Works
Science > The Human Brain > Ambien
Science > Everyday Innovations > Who invented the sleeper sofa?
Health > Diabetes > Sleep
Health > Aging Process > How do my sleep habits change as I age?
Health > Sleep Basics > Can melatonin help you sleep better?
Health > Sleep Basics > Sleep Pictures
Health > Sleep Journal > Sleep Schedule
Health > Sleep Disorders > Dangers of Sleep Apnea
Health > Sleep Journal > Sleep Deprivation
Health > Sleep Disorders > Do you need sleep drugs?
Health > Sleep Basics > The Get Better Sleep Quiz
Health > Sleep Disorders > How Sleep Deprivation Works
Health > Sleep Journal > I Can't Sleep Because I'm Worried About Not Sleeping
Health > Sleep Basics > Is sleep that important?
Health > Sleep Basics > Avoiding Sleep Deprivation
Health > Sleep Journal > Sleep and Smoking
Health > Sleep Journal > Sleep and Aging
Health > Alternative Medicine > Natural Sleep Aids
Health > Sweating and Odor > Sweating While Sleeping
Health > Baby Care > Baby Won't Sleep? 5 Tips From a Baby Sleep Coach
Health > Modern Medical Treatments > Sleep Apnea Treatments
Health > Sleep Basics > How Sleep Consolidates Our Memories
Health > Sleep Basics > How are sleep and heart disease related?
Health > Sleep Basics > Why do we sleep?
Health > Teenage Health > Helping Sleep-deprived Teens
Health > Skin Cleansing Tips > Is it bad to sleep with my makeup on?
Health > Osteoarthritis > How does sleep affect osteoarthritis?
Health > Sleep Basics > Will you die if you never sleep?
Health > Sleep Disorders > Does sleep deprivation lead to risky decisions?
Health > Sleep Basics > What Happens When We Sleep?
Health > Sleep Journal > Creating the Right Sleep Environment
Health > Sleep Basics > 5 Effects of Sleep Deprivation
Health > Sleep Disorders > 9 Most Common Sleep Disorders
Health > Sleep Journal > Sleep In the Modern World
Health > Baby Care > Safe Sleeping For Your Baby
Health > Sleep Disorders > Why Some People Can't Sleep Without a Fan
Health > Sleep Basics > Why Socks Help You Sleep Better
Health > Sleep Basics > Do Weighted Blankets Help With Sleep?
Health > Baby Care > More Babies Are Sleeping in Boxes â and That's a Good Thing
Health > Sleep Basics > Will we learn to live without sleep?
Health > Sleep Disorders > Does Sleeping On Your Side Stop Snoring?
Health > Headache > How do my sleep and rest patterns affect my headaches?
Health > Sleep Disorders > How Do You Sleep When Sailing Solo for 4,000 Miles?
Health > Sleep Basics > Can Military Meditation Techniques Help You Fall Asleep Fast?
Health > Sleep Journal > Many of My Sleep Problems Are Due to Bad Habits
Health > Sleep Basics > 5 Health Risks of Too Little Sleep
Health > Sleep Basics > Can you die if you donât sleep?
Health > Sleep Disorders > 10 Signs You May Be Sleep Deprived
Health > Sleep Basics > Yes, You Can Catch Up On Your Sleep!
Health > Sleep Disorders > Why Are You So Tired? 5 Most Common Sleep Mistakes
Health > Weight Loss > Why do I lose weight while I sleep?
Health > GERD > How do sleep and rest patterns affect GERD?
Health > Sleep Basics > How many hours of sleep do you really need?
Health > Sleep Basics > One Simple Way to Get More Sleep: Lower the Thermostat
Health > Sleep Basics > How to Fall Asleep
Health > Sleep Journal > Time For a New Mattress?
Health > Sleep Journal > Secrets of the Siesta and High-Tech Mattresses
Health > Sleep Disorders > Can You Fall Asleep With Your Eyes Open?
Health > Sleep Disorders > Why Do People Fall Asleep in Movie Theaters?
Animals > Animal Facts > Do all creatures sleep?
Animals > Aquatic Mammals > How do walruses sleep in the water without drowning?
Animals > Corals & Jellies > Jellyfish Don't Have Brains, But They Still Sleep
Animals > Dog Care > How to Help Puppies Sleep
Animals > Aquatic Mammals > Dolphins Sleep Half a Brain at a Time
Animals > Family Dogs > People Sleep More Soundly With Their Dogs in the Bedroom ... With One Exception
Animals > Aquatic Mammals > Do whales and dolphins sleep?
Lifestyle > Tweens and Teens > What do you do if your teen can't sleep?
Lifestyle > Parenting Tips > How can a new mom get more sleep?
Lifestyle > Back to School > 5 Things You Should Know: Teens and Sleep
Lifestyle > Parenting Tips > How to Help a Child Who Is Having Trouble Falling Asleep
Lifestyle > Parenting Tips > Can Scented Pillow Inserts Help You Sleep Better?
Electronics > Automotive Gadgets > How Anti-sleep Alarms Work
Electronics > Other Gadgets > Does wearable tech really help people sleep better?
Electronics > Tech's Effects on the Family > Is your children's computer time affecting their sleep patterns?
People > Folklore & Superstition > Will sleeping with a fan on kill you?
People > Learning > Does sleeping after learning make you smarter?
People > Schooling > High Schools Are Allowing Sleep-deprived Students to Take Midday Naps
Adventure > Hiking & Camping > Spend a Weekend Camping to Sleep Better, Study Says
Auto > Safety & Regulatory Devices > Will your next car wake you up when you fall asleep at the wheel

Lots More Information

Related Articles

  • Cajochen, Christian, et al. "Evidence that the lunar cycle influences human sleep." Current Biology. Aug. 5, 2013. (April 19, 2015) http://www.cell.com/current-biology/abstract/S0960-9822%2813%2900754-9
  • National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). "What are the phases of the moon?" Nov. 1998. (April 19, 2015) http://starchild.gsfc.nasa.gov/docs/StarChild/questions/question3.html
  • National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA). "What causes tides?" (April 19, 2015) http://oceanservice.noaa.gov/education/kits/tides/tides02_cause.html
  • Sjodin, A, et al. "Physical activity, sleep duration, and metabolic health in children fluctuate with the lunar cycle: science behind the myth." Clinical Obesity. March 23, 2015. (April 19, 2015) http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25808903
  • Turanyi, CZ, et al. "Association between lunar phase and sleep characteristics." Sleep Medicine November 2014. (April 19, 2015) http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25266502
Citation