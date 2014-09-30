Foodstuff
The Secret of Hot Sauce
Why is hot sauce the most popular condiment on the dinner table? Foodstuff pours on the hot sauce science, history and peppery ingredients of hot sauce to reveal the sizzling secrets behind its spicy seduction.
