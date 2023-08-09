8 Career Tarot Spreads to Manifest and Enhance Your Dream Job

By: HowStuffWorks  |  Aug 9, 2023
career spread
The Career Spread uses tarot cards to shed light on your career path, offering unique insights and perspectives. powerofforever / Getty Images

Are you looking to gain insight into your career path or enhance your current job situation? Look no further! Career tarot spreads can provide valuable guidance and help you make informed decisions about your professional life. In this article, we will explore eight unique career tarot spreads that can help you manifest and enhance your dream job. Whether you're seeking a new career opportunity, evaluating your skills, or overcoming challenges in your current job, these spreads can provide the guidance you need.

Contents
  1. Will I Get the Job Tarot Spread
  2. Skillset Overview Career Tarot Spread
  3. Clarity Career Tarot Spread
  4. Courage to Pursue Career Tarot Spread
  5. Dream to Reality Career Tarot Spread
  6. Career Crossroads Tarot Spread
  7. Career Growth Tarot Spread
  8. Work-Life Balance Tarot Spread

1. Will I Get the Job Tarot Spread

If you're wondering about your chances of landing a specific job, this spread can provide valuable insights. It can guide you on how to prepare for your interview and increase your likelihood of success. The spread consists of four cards, each answering a specific question:

  • How likely is it that I will get this job?
  • How can I prepare before the interview to improve my chances?
  • What can I do during the interview to impress the employer and secure the job?
  • What important information do I need to know about this job?

2. Skillset Overview Career Tarot Spread

Understanding your skills and talents is crucial for career growth. This spread provides a comprehensive overview of your transferable skills and highlights areas where you excel and areas for improvement. The spread consists of nine cards, each representing a specific skill or attribute:

  • Listening skills
  • Communication skills
  • Research and information gathering skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Time management skills
  • Self-discipline
  • Work ethic
  • A hidden talent to develop
  • Your biggest weakness

3. Clarity Career Tarot Spread

If you're uncertain about your career path and need clarity, this spread can help you gain insight into your true passions and interests. The spread consists of six cards, each answering a specific question:

  • What did you want to be as a child?
  • If money didn't exist, how would you spend your days?
  • What are you passionate about?
  • What valuable talent do you possess?
  • What underdeveloped skill do you have?
  • What career combines your passions and assets?

4. Courage to Pursue Career Tarot Spread

Sometimes, we need a little boost of courage to pursue our dream career. This spread can help you develop the courage and confidence you need to take the next steps. The spread consists of five cards, each answering a specific question:

  • What is your biggest fear surrounding your career?
  • What holds you back from pursuing your dream career?
  • What hidden talent can you develop to give yourself an edge?
  • What past achievements should you remember when self-doubt creeps in?
  • What resources do you require to support the next stage of your career journey?

5. Dream to Reality Career Tarot Spread

This spread helps you bridge the gap between your dreams and reality by exploring different career options that align with your interests and skills. The spread consists of six cards, each answering a specific question:

  • What did you want to be as a child?
  • If money didn't exist, how would you spend your days?
  • What are you passionate about?
  • What valuable talent do you possess?
  • What underdeveloped skill do you have?
  • What career combines your passions and assets?

6. Career Crossroads Tarot Spread

If you're facing a career crossroads and need guidance on which path to choose, this spread can help you make an informed decision. The spread consists of six cards, each representing a different option or aspect to consider:

  • Option 1: What are the potential benefits and drawbacks of this path?
  • Option 2: What are the potential benefits and drawbacks of this path?
  • Option 3: What are the potential benefits and drawbacks of this path?
  • Advice 1: What guidance does the tarot offer for option 1?
  • Advice 2: What guidance does the tarot offer for option 2?
  • Advice 3: What guidance does the tarot offer for option 3?

7. Career Growth Tarot Spread

If you're looking to enhance your current job or level up in your career, this spread can provide insights into your growth opportunities. The spread consists of five cards, each answering a specific question:

  • What are your current strengths and areas of expertise?
  • What areas of improvement should you focus on for career growth?
  • What steps can you take to enhance your skills and knowledge?
  • How can you leverage your network and connections for career advancement?
  • What is the potential outcome if you invest in your career growth?

8. Work-Life Balance Tarot Spread

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is essential for overall well-being. This spread can help you assess your current work-life balance and identify areas that need adjustment. The spread consists of six cards, each answering a specific question:

  • How is your current work-life balance?
  • What aspects of your work life are causing imbalance?
  • What aspects of your personal life are causing imbalance?
  • What changes can you make to achieve a healthier work-life balance?
  • What support or resources can assist you in achieving a better balance?
  • What is the potential outcome if you prioritize work-life balance?

Remember, tarot spreads are tools for self-reflection and guidance. They provide insights and suggestions, but ultimately, the decisions and actions you take are up to you. Use these spreads as a starting point to explore your career path and manifest your dream job. Trust your intuition and let the tarot guide you towards a fulfilling and successful career.

This article was created using AI technology.

