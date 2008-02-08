Ashtar, Master of the Universe

" " Henri Lhote discovered these painted figures on Algerian Sahara rock. Erich von Daniken suggested the large figure may be an alien in a space suit. Intercontinental U.F.O. Galactic Spacecraft Research and Analytic Network Archives

As galactic heavyweights go, few tip the scales as impressively as Ashtar, the commander of the 24,000,000 extraterrestrials involved in the Earth project. According to one of his Earth friends, Ashtar is sponsored by "Lord Michael and the Great Central Sun government of this galaxy. . . . Second only to the Beloved Commander Jesus-Sananda in responsibility for the airborne division of the Brotherhood of Light," Ashtar beams his channeled messages from a colossal starship, or space station, that entered the solar system on July 18, 1952.

The first to hear from him was California contactee George Van Tassel, but since then dozens, and possibly hundreds, all over the world have heard from him and communicated his sermons. Asked what he looks like, Ashtar replied modestly, "I am seven feet tall in height, with blue eyes and a nearly white complexion. I am fast of movement and considered to be an understanding and compassionate teacher."

