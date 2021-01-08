Twinkle, Twinkle: The Ultimate Stars Quiz

QUESTION 4 OF 10

Which of these is true about the hottest type of stars, known as spectral type O, which shine blue-white?

They are much larger than our sun and take much longer to burn out.

Stars of spectral type O are extremely large, but they burn out in just a few million years. By comparison, the sun, which is type G, has been shining for approximately 4.6 billion years and will be shining for billions of years to come. They are much larger than our sun but they burn out much faster.

They are smaller than our sun and burn out much faster.