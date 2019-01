Here are the stats on the Stinger missile:

Length - 5 feet (1.5 meters)

Diameter - 2.75 inches (7 cm)

Weight - 22 pounds (10 kg)

Weight with launcher - 34.5 pounds (15.2 kg)

Explosives - 2.2 pounds, impact fuze (explodes on contact with target)

Speed - 1,500 mph (2,400 kph, Mach 2)

Altitude Range - Approximately 11,000 feet (3 km)

Distance Range - Approximately 5 miles (8 km)

