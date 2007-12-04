Science
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Military
  4. Tanks & Fighting Vehicles

The Stridsvagn 103 Main Battle Tank

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

The Stridsvagn 103 Main Battle Tank Specifications

Designed for the varying Swedish terrain, the Stridsvagn 103 Main Battle Tank was equipped to deal with almost any contingency.

Date of service: 1966

Advertisement

Country: Sweden

Type: Main Battle Tank

Dimensions: Length, 7.04 m (23.1 ft); width, 3.6 m (11.8 ft); height, 2.14 m (7 ft)

Combat weight: 39,700 kg (43.8 tons)

Engine: One Rolls Royce K60 diesel; one Boeing M553 gas turbine

Armament: One 105mm L71 Bofors main gun; three 7.62mm KSP 58 machine guns

Crew: 3

Speed: 50 km/h (31 mph)

Range: 390 km (242 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)

For more information about tanks and related military subjects, visit these links:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

YOU Can Drive a Tank!

Do we still need nuclear submarines?

Type 61 Main Battle Tank

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement