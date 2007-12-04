The Stridsvagn 103 Main Battle Tank Specifications
Designed for the varying Swedish terrain, the Stridsvagn 103 Main Battle Tank was equipped to deal with almost any contingency.
Date of service: 1966
Advertisement
Country: Sweden
Type: Main Battle Tank
Dimensions: Length, 7.04 m (23.1 ft); width, 3.6 m (11.8 ft); height, 2.14 m (7 ft)
Combat weight: 39,700 kg (43.8 tons)
Engine: One Rolls Royce K60 diesel; one Boeing M553 gas turbine
Armament: One 105mm L71 Bofors main gun; three 7.62mm KSP 58 machine guns
Crew: 3
Speed: 50 km/h (31 mph)
Range: 390 km (242 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)
For more information about tanks and related military subjects, visit these links: