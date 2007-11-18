American A-10 Warthog attack jets swoop over a Soviet T-62 Tank. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The T-62 Main Battle Tank carried on the Soviet tradition of producing excellent tanks and made advances in such areas as its smoothbore main gun. Below are specifications for the T-62 Main Battle Tank.

Date of service: 1961

Country: Union of Soviet Socialist Republics

Type: Main Battle Tank

Dimensions: Length, 6.63 m (21.7 ft); width, 3.3 m (10.8 ft); height, 2.39 m (7.8 ft)

Combat weight: 40,000 kg (44 tons)

Engine: Model 55 V-12 diesel 580 horsepower

Armament: One 115mm U-5TS smoothbore main gun; one 7.62mm PKT machine gun; one 12.7mm DShKm machine gun

Crew: 4

Speed: 50 km/h (31 mph)

Range: 450 km (279 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.8 m (2.6 ft)

