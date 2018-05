The American M-60 Main Battle Tank (left) and American M-1 Abrams Main Battle Tank (right). See more tank pictures. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The basic definition of a "tank" is an armored vehicle moving on an endless track and armed with a large-caliber gun. Beyond that, a tank can be -- and has been -- just about anything its designers have wanted it to be. In these profiles, however, we will concentrate on historical tanks that are designed to punch through enemy lines so that following infantry can occupy ground.

Tank Image Gallery

To begin learning about tanks throughout the history of warfare, see:

United States Tanks

Soviet Union Tanks

German Tanks

British Tanks

French Tanks

Israeli Tanks

Swedish Tanks

Japanese Tanks

For more information about tanks and the military, see: