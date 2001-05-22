How Diesel Locomotives Work

Riding the Train
The accommodations inside a passenger train are quite plush. This train is the Piedmont, which runs daily from Raleigh to Charlotte, North Carolina. The seats on this train recline more than airline seats and have more leg room. They also have footrests.
Although taking the train might be slower than flying, it's definitely a lot more comfortable. There is plenty of room to walk around, and you can eat in a dining car or look at the view from the the top of the lounge car. Some trains even have private rooms for first-class passengers -- not a bad way to get from here to there.
Advertisement
For more information on diesel locomotives and related topics, check out the links below.
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
More Great Links
- North Carolina DOT Rail Division
- General Motors: Electro-Motive Division
- Official Amtrak Site
- The Railroad Network
- RailServe - over 5,000 rail-related links, search engine