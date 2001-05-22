How Diesel Locomotives Work

Nearly every inch of the 54-ft (16.2-m) locomotive is tightly packed with equipment.

Advertisement

This content is not compatible on this device.

Mouse over the part labels to see where each is located on the diesel engine.

Main Engine and Generator

The giant two-stroke, turbocharged V-12 and electrical generator provide the huge amount of power needed to pull heavy loads at high speeds. The engine alone weighs over 30,000 pounds (13,608 kg), and the generator weighs 17,700 pounds (8,029 kg). We'll talk more about the engine and generator later.