Conquering Air and Space Timeline

January 10, 1982 A Gulfstream III, Spirit of America, completes a round-the-world flight in 43 hours, 39 minutes, for a new record.

January 27, 1982 The 1,000th Cessna business jet is delivered.

February 19, 1982 The Boeing 757 makes its first flight from the plant at Renton, Washington.

March 1, 1982 A descent module from the Venera 13 spacecraft lands on Venus; it transmits data for 127 minutes, taking photos and analyzing soil samples.

March 22-30, 1982 The Space Shuttle Columbia, with Jack Lousma and Gordon Fullerton as pilots, makes its third flight.

April 2, 1982 Argentina invades the Falkland Islands to force their return from Great Britain.

April 3, 1982 The Airbus 310 debuts.

April 19, 1982 The Soviets launch the Salyut 7 space station into orbit.

April 25, 1982 British helicopters go into action in the Falkland Islands to repel the Argentine invaders.

May 1, 1982 An Avro Vulcan, designed as a nuclear bomber, bombs Port Stanley airfield in the Falklands.

May 1, 1982 The British score their first victory with a Sea Harrier when it shoots down an Argentine Mirage IIIEA with a Sidewinder.

May 4, 1982 The British destroyer HMS Sheffield is sunk by an Exocet missile launched by an Argentine Super Etendard fighter.

May 13, 1982 Braniff International ceases operations, becoming the first major casualty of deregulation.

May 13-December 10, 1982 A two-person Soviet crew joins Salyut 7. They stay for 211 days, 8 hours, and 5 minutes.

May 17, 1982 Soviets make the first launch of a satellite from a space station.

May 20, 1982 The U.S. army accepts the first Boeing-Vertol CH-47D Chinook helicopter.

May 25, 1982 Argentine Skyhawks sink the British destroyer HMS Coventry.

June 3, 1982 Soviets test Cosmos 1374, a winged spacecraft that is the forerunner of the Soviet shuttle.

June 14, 1982 The war in the Falklands ends with Argentine surrender.

June 27-July 4, 1982 The Space Shuttle Columbia makes a fourth test flight.

June 30, 1982 The Space Shuttle Challenger is rolled out at Palmdale, from the Rockwell factory.

July 29, 1982 The Soviet Union sends Salyut 6 back into the atmosphere, burning it up.

August 1, 1982 The British Aerospace Model 146 Series 200 makes its first flight.

August 11, 1982 The first McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender is delivered to the USAF.

August 19-27, 1982 Soviets launch Soyuz T-7 to go to Salyut 7 space station; Svetlana Savitskaya, the second woman in space, is on board.

August 30, 1982 The Northrop F-20 Tigershark makes its first flight.

September 3, 1982 The Beech Commuter aircraft, Model 1900, makes its first flight.

September 9, 1982 The Conestoga, the first U.S. private-venture space rocket, is launched by Space Services Inc. It does not make it to orbit, and the venture eventually fails.

September 30, 1982 H. Ross Perot, Jr., and Jay Coburn complete the first round-the-world flight by a helicopter.

October 15, 1982 Northrop delivers the 1,000th of its F-5 fighter series.

November 11-16, 1982 The Space Shuttle Columbia makes its first operational flight.

December 23, 1982 The Short Sherpa makes its first flight.