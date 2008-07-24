Conquering Air and Space Timeline

The Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 satellites were perhaps the greatest bargains in space history. Voyager 1 (shown here) was launched September 5, 1977, and flew past Jupiter on March 5, 1979, and by Saturn on November 12, 1980. Photodisc

January 25, 1983 The IRAS (Infrared Astronomical Satellite) is launched by NASA.

January 25, 1983 The Saab-Fairchild 340 twin turboprop makes its first flight.

February 3, 1983 A nuclear-attack version of the Dassault Mirage 2000N makes its first flight.

March 23, 1983 President Ronald Reagan announces the Star Wars antimissile system.

March 23, 1983 The prototype Rockwell International B-1A resumes testing in preparation for the B-1B program.

April 4-9, 1983 The Space Shuttle Challenger is launched for the first time.

April 25, 1983 The Dornier Do 24TT amphibian makes it first flight.

June 18, 1983 Sally Ride becomes the first American woman in space, aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger.

June 20, 1983 The de Havilland DHC-8 Dash 8 transport debuts.

July 8, 1983 General Dynamics delivers the 1,000th F-16 fighter.

July 22, 1983 The world's first solo round-the-world helicopter flight is completed by Dick Smith.

August 30-September 6, 1983 Space Shuttle Challenger makes its third operational mission.

November 28-December 8, 1983 Space Shuttle Columbia is launched with the European Spacelab on board.

December 9, 1983 The 1,000th Boeing 737 is rolled out.