Dawn of Flight Timeline

The Model XI that took Louis Bleriot across the English Channel. Warren M. Bodie Collection

1909 The ­king of Spain] flies in the first Spanish airship, the España.

February 23, 1909 J.A.D. McCurdy makes the first flight in Canada in the A.E.A.'s Silver Dart.

April 24, 1909 The first motion pictures are taken from an airplane piloted by Wilbur Wright in Italy.

July 13, 1909 Pioneer manufacturer A. V. Roe becomes the first Briton to fly an all-British craft in England.

July 25, 1909 Louis Blériot flies across the English Channel from Calais, France, to Dover, England.

August 27, 1909 Henri Farman becomes the first to fly a distance of 100 miles.

August 29, 1909 Glenn Curtiss wins the Gordon Bennett Cup with a speed of 47 miles per hour.

September 7, 1909 Eugène Lefebvre is the first pilot to be killed in a crash.

October 16, 1909 Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin founds Delag, the world's first commercial airline.

January 10, 1910 The first U.S. airplane meet is held at Dominguez Field, south of Los Angeles.

January 19, 1910 Army Lieutenant Paul Beck drops dummy bombs from an airplane piloted by Louis Paulhan.

March 8, 1910 Baroness Raymonde de Laroche becomes the first licensed female pilot.

March 28, 1910 Henri Fabre's seaplane makes the first flight from water.

June 2, 1910 Charles Rolls of Rolls-Royce makes a round-trip crossing of the English Channel.

June 13, 1910 Charles Hamilton wins $10,000 for completing a flight from New York to Philadelphia.

July 9, 1910 Walter Brookins flies his Wright biplane to above one mile.

July 12, 1910 Charles Rolls is killed when he crashes in his Wright Flyer.

July 31, 1910 The Bristol Boxkite flies for the first time.

August 27, 1910 J.A.D. McCurdy transmits and receives radio messages from a Curtiss biplane.

September 2, 1910 Blanche Scott is the first American woman to fly solo.

September 8, 1910 The first mid-air collision occurs in Austria.

September 23, 1910 Peruvian Georges Chavez makes the first flight over the Alps but is killed on landing.

October 14, 1910 Ralph Johnstone sets a world altitude record of 9,714 feet in a Wright biplane.

October 16, 1910 Walter Wellman fails in an attempt to fly the dirigible America across the Atlantic.

October 28, 1910 Maurice Tabuteau sets a closed circuit record of 289 miles.

November 14, 1910 Eugene Ely is the first pilot to take off from a ship, the USS Birmingham.

January 15, 1911 Lieutenant Myron Crissy and Philip Parmalee drop the first live bomb from an aircraft.

January 18, 1911 Eugene Ely makes the first landing on a ship, the deck of the USS Pennsylvania.

January 26, 1911 Glenn Curtiss operates his hydro-aeroplane in San Diego.

February 22, 1911 Airmail service starts between Allahabad and Naini Junction in India.

February 25, 1911 Glenn Curtiss taxies his amphibious airplane (with retractable landing gear) from its hangar to the water. He takes off and flies a few circuits around the bay, then extends the landing gear and lands on a beach at Coronado.

March 1911 The United States Navy establishes a naval aviation branch.

March 24, 1911 Roger Sommers carries 13 passengers in his single-engine pusher biplane for 1/2 mile.

April 11, 1911 The College Park U.S. Army Flying School is formed in College Park, Maryland. ­