Dawn of Flight Timeline

Harriet Quimby was the first liscensed female pilot in the United States. Warren M. Bodie Collection

May­ 21-26, 1911 Jules Vedrines wins a difficult European race of 842 miles in a Morane-Saulnier Monoplane.

July 1, 1911­ The first U.S. Navy plane, the Triad, is flown.

July 22-26, 1911 The Daily Mail's £10,000 "Round Britain" race takes place.

August 2, 1911 Harriet Quimby becomes the first female American pilot.

September 5, 1911 Roland Garros sets a world altitude record of 13,945 feet in a Bléroit.

September 9, 1911 The first aerial postal service is inaugurated in England.

September 11, 1911 The first British dirigible, the Mayfly, fails to lift off on its first flight attempt.

September 17, 1911 Cal Rodgers embarks on a flight from New York to California.

September 23, 1911 Earle Ovington makes the first U.S. airmail flight.

September 24, 1911 The Mayfly breaks up during a second flight attempt.

November 1, 1911 Italian pilot Giulio Cavotti drops bombs on Turkish troops in Libya. It is the first wartime bombing.

November 5, 1911 Cal Rodgers completes his transcontinental flight, becoming the first person to cross the United States by airplane.

1912 Denmark's Jacob Ellehammer demonstrates cyclic control.

1912 The U.S. Army purchases six Burgess tractors, the first tractor-type biplane.

January 10, 1912 Glenn Curtiss flies the first flying boat, a pusher with a canard surface.

April 16, 1912 Harriet Quimby flies the English Channel in a Blériot.

May 1, 1912 A. V. Roe flies the first aircraft with a fully enclosed cabin.

May 13, 1912 Britain forms the Royal Flying Corps (RFC).

May 30, 1912 Wilbur Wright dies from typhoid fever at the age of 45.

June 7, 1912 Charles Chandler fires a machine gun from a Wright Model B biplane.

June 21, 1912 Tiny Broadwick becomes the first American female parachutist.

July 1, 1912 Harriet Quimby and passenger William Willard die in an accident at the Third Annual Boston Aviation Meet.

September 10, 1912 A Coanda Military Monoplane crashes, killing Lieutenants Hotchkiss and Bennington of the RFC.

October 1, 1912 The Military Aviation Service, a precursor to the Luftwaffe (air force), is formed in Germany.

November 12, 1912 Navy Lieutenant Theodore G. Ellyson is catapault-launched from an anchored barge.

1913 The U.S. Army establishes its first permanent aviation school at North Island in San Diego.

February 6, 1913 Frank T. Coffyn affixes aluminum floats to a Wright Model B for the first hydro flight in a Wright Flyer.

March 5, 1913 The first U.S. Aero Squadron is formed.

April 16, 1913 The 1913 Monaco Hydroaeroplane main event, the first Schneider Trophy race, is held. It is an individual time trials event in which pilots attempt to fly 174 miles in the shortest time. Maurice Prévost wins in a Deperdussin.

April 17, 1913 Gustav Hamel flies nonstop from Dover, England, to Cologne, Germany.

May 10, 1913 Didier Mason, a French-born American mercenary, bombs Mexican gunships.

May 13, 1913 Igor Sikorsky flies Le Grand, the first four-engine aircraft.

June 1913 Glenn L. Martin delivers his first aeroplane--a Model TT--to the U.S. Army.

August 27, 1913 Peter Nesterov performs the first aerial loop.

September 18, 1913 The immortal Avro 504 flies for the first time.

September 21, 1913 Adolphe Pégoud makes the first sustained inverted flight.

September 23, 1913 Roland Garros crosses the Mediterranean in a Morane-Saulnier monoplane, traveling 588 miles in 7 hours, 53 minutes.

September 29, 1913 Maurice Prévost, flying a Deperdussin "monocoque," wins the Gordon Bennett Cup with a speed of 126.67 miles per hour.

November 18, 1913 Lincoln Beachey executes the first loop-the-loop ever accomplished in the United States.

­December 28, 1913 Georges Legagneux achieves an altitude of 20,079 feet, logging the first altitude record above 20,000 feet.

