Flight in the Depression Timeline

December 31, 1934 Helen Richey becomes the first woman to pilot an airliner on a regularly­ scheduled flight. She flies a Ford Tri-Motor from Washington, D.C., to Detroit.

December 31, 1934 Zantford "Granny" Granville is killed in the crash of a Gee Bee Sportster.

January 11-12, 1935 Amelia Earhart flies her Lockheed Vega from Hawaii to California, becoming the first person to fly that route, in 18 hours, 15 minutes.

January 29, 1935 Harry Richman, an English singer ("I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise"), sets a world altitude record of 18,642 feet for Class C-2 in a Sikor­sky S-39 amphibian.

February 12, 1935 The USS Macon crashes into the sea; two die (the wreckage is discovered and visited by submersibles in 1991).

February 24, 1935 The Heinkel He 111, a prototype, flies in Germany.

March 1, 1935 GHQ Air Force is formed with Brigadier General Frank Andrews commanding. This is the first concrete step toward an independent air force.

March 9, 1935 Germany announces the formation of the Luftwaffe.

March 28, 1935 The Consolidated XP3Y-1 Catalina prototype flies.

April 12, 1935 The Bristol Type 142 Britain First flies.

April 16-23, 1935 Pan Am flies a Clipper from Oakland to Hawaii. This marks the start of Pacific route building.

May 8, 1935 Amelia Earhart becomes the first person to fly nonstop from Mexico City, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, in 14 hours, 18 minutes, 30 seconds.

May 9, 1935 The Navy dispatches 46 Consolidated P2Y flying boats to Midway Island on a secret mission.

May 18, 1935 The worst air disaster to date occurs over Moscow when a hotshot fighter pilot shows off and flies into the ANT-20 Maxim Gorkii, the largest aircraft in the world. Fifty-six people die.

May 28, 1935 The Messerschmitt Bf 109 flies for the first time. It will become the most produced fighter in Germany, with more than 33,000 built.

July 11, 1935 Laura Ingalls establishes an east-west transcontinental speed record for women, flying from Floyd Bennett Field, New York, to Burbank, California in 18 hours, 19 minutes, 30 seconds.

July 23, 1935 The first report on what becomes known as radar is made to the Air Defense Research Committee.

July 28, 1935 The Boeing B-17 prototype (actually Model 299X) makes its first flight.

August 8, 1935 The Morane-Saulnier MS.405 flies for the first time.

August 15, 1935 Wiley Post and Will Rogers are killed in a plane crash at Point Barrow, Alaska.

September 1935 Harold Neumann wins the Thompson Trophy in a Howard DGA-6 Special, Mister Mulligan.

September 12, 1935 Laura Ingalls sets a west-east transcontinental record for women: 13 hours, 34 minutes, 5 seconds.

September 13, 1935 Howard Hughes sets a landplane speed record of 352.38 miles per hour in a plane designed to his specifications.

September 15, 1935 Alexander de Seversky sets an amphibian speed record: 230.413 miles per hour.

September 17, 1935 The infamous Junkers Ju 87 Stuka flies for the first time.

October 30, 1935 The Boeing B-17 prototype crashes and burns at Wright Field while taking off with its innovative control lock in the locked position.

November 6, 1935 The Hawker Hurricane prototype flies.

­November 11, 1935 Albert Stevens and Orvil Anderson set a balloon altitude record of 72,395 feet in the Explorer II.