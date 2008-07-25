Flight in the Depression Timeline

The Lockheed XC-35 was a very successful aircraft that was also the first with a pressurized cabin. Peter M. Bowers Collection

Aug­ust 14, 1936 French pilot M. Detre flies a Potez 50 to 48,698 feet, a new record.

August 22, 1936 Charles Ward Hall, founder of Hall Aluminum Aircraft, is killed in the crash of an aircraft of his own design, the "Monoped."

September 3, 1936 Michel Detroyat wins the Thompson Trophy for France in his Caudron C-460 at 264.26 miles per hour.

September 4, 1936 Louise Thaden wins the Bendix Trophy race in a Beech Model C17-R Staggerwing at 165.6 miles per hour.

September 4, 1936 Ben O. Howard and his wife, Maxine, are seriously injured in the crash of their racer, Mr. Mulligan.

September 4-5, 1936 Beryl Markham makes the first east-west solo transatlantic crossing by a female pilot.

September 28, 1936 Britain regains the altitude record with a flight to 49,967 feet in a Bristol Type 138A.

October 13, 1936 Soviet I-15 fighters, the first of 1,400 Soviet aircraft, arrive in Spain.

October 15, 1936 The Nakajima Ki-27 prototype flies.

October 21, 1936 Pan Am begins weekly passenger service from San Francisco to Manila.

October 29-30, 1936 Jimmy Mollison, in a Bellanca, sets a west-east solo record of 13 hours, 17 minutes, for a transatlantic flight.

December 9, 1936 Juan de la Cierva is killed in the crash of a KLM airliner.

December 21, 1936 The prototype Junkers Ju 88, the most versatile of the German bombers, makes its first flight.

December 27, 1936 The ANT-42 prototype, the first modern Soviet four-engine bomber, flies for the first time.

January 13, 1937 Martin Johnson, a famous flying explorer, dies in the crash of a Western Air Express plane near Los Angeles.

January 16, 1937 The Lioré et Oliver LéO 451 flies.

January 28-29, 1937 Twelve Consolidated PBY-1 flying boats fly from San Diego to Honolulu in 21 hours, 43 minutes, a record.

January 30, 1937 The Hall XPTBH-2 twin-float torpedo plane is delivered to the Navy.

February 9, 1937 The first British dive-bomber, the Blackburn Skua, flies for the first time.

February 19, 1937 Howard Hughes sets a transcontinental record in his H-1 racer: 7 hours, 28 minutes, 25 seconds at an average speed of 327.5 miles per hour.

March 1, 1937 The first operational YB-17 is delivered to General Headquarters Air Force, in Langley Field, Virginia.

March 5, 1937 Allegheny Airlines is formed (it will later become USAir).

March 17, 1937 Amelia Earhart blows a tire when she tries to take off from Hawaii for her proposed world flight. She has to reschedule.

April 12, 1937 Frank Whittle tests his gas-turbine engine.

April 26, 1937 Germany bombs Guernica, Spain.

April 30, 1937 The Nationalist battleship España is reportedly sunk by the Republican air force.

May 6, 1937 The Hindenburg explodes at Lakehurst, New Jersey, while attempting to land.

May 7, 1937 The Lockheed XC-35, the first pressure cabin plane, flies.

May 8, 1937 Lieutenant Colonel Pezzi flies a Caproni 161 biplane to 51,362 feet for a new altitude record.

May 29, 1937 Louise Thaden sets a female national speed record in a Beech Staggerwing: 100 kilometers at 197.958 miles per hour.

­June 11, 1937 Reginald J. Mitchell, designer of the Spitfire, dies at age 42.