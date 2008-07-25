Flight in the Depression Timeline

June 18-20, 1937 A Soviet crew flies the ANT-25 from Moscow over the North Pole t­o the United States.

June 30, 1937 A Bristol Type 138A recaptures the altitude record with a flight to 53,937 feet.

July 1, 1937 Varney Air Transport becomes Continental Airlines.

July 2, 1937 Amelia Earhart disappears on her round-the-world flight.

July 7, 1937 Japan begins a full-scale invasion of China.

July 12-14, 1937 The ANT-25 (with a different Soviet crew) flies from Moscow over the North Pole to San Jacinto, California, a distance of 6,900 miles.

July 15, 1937 The Blohm und Voss Bv 138, a three-engine flying boat, makes its first flight. It will become a workhorse during World War II.

July 26, 1937 Jacqueline Cochran, flying a Staggerwing Beech, sets a national speed record for women: 100 kilometers at 203.895 miles per hour.

July 27, 1937 The Focke-Wulf Fw 200 Condor makes its first flight.

July 29, 1937 The Lockheed Model 14 Super Electra makes its first flight.

August 11, 1937 The Boulton Paul Defiant, a two-seat fighter with power-operated turret, makes its first flight.

August 24, 1937 A Junkers Ju 52/3m flies from Kabul to China.

October 16, 1937 The Short Sunderland prototype flies for the first time.

November 1, 1937 The first Civil Air Regulations go into effect.

November, 11, 1937 The Boeing XB-15 makes its first flight. It is the first of the very large modern bombers in the United States.

November 13, 1937 Jean Batten completes a record 5-day, 18-hour, and 15-minute crossing from Darwin, Australia, to Lympne, England.

December 3, 1937 Alexander de Seversky flies from New York to Havana in 5 hours, 2 minutes, 51 seconds, setting a record.

December 24, 1937 The Macchi C.200 Saetta prototype flies for the first time. It will be the first monoplane fighter with canopy and retractable gear in the Italian Air Force.

December 29, 1937 Service between New Zealand and the United States is inaugurated by Pan Am using a Sikorsky S-42 Clipper.

1938 The U.S. Army buys seven Kellet Y6-1B Autogiros for liaison use.

January 9, 1938 The Aichi D3A "Val" dive-bomber makes its first flight.

January 11, 1938 The Pan Am Sikorsky S-42B Samoan Clipper is destroyed in a mysterious fire, which claims the life of Edwin C. Musick and six crew members.

January 29, 1938 Designer Gerard (Gerry) Vultee and his wife are killed in a plane crash.

February 6, 1938 A composite flying boat arrangement is tested with the separation of the upper seaplane Mercury from the lower "parent" flying boat Maia.

February 10, 1938 A Hawker Hurricane flies cross-country (with a big tailwind) at an average of 408 miles per hour.

February 17, 1938 Six B-17s leave on a goodwill flight to South America.

April 22, 1938 Captain Eddie Rickenbacker buys Eastern Airlines for $3.5 million.

April 28, 1938 The Brewster Buffalo undergoes full-scale wind-tunnel tests at Langley Field, Virginia, in drag-cleanup efforts that improve speed by 31 miles per hour.

June 9, 1938 British Purchasing Commission buys hundreds of Lockheed Hudsons and North American Harvards, waking up U.S. industry.

­June 23, 1938 The Civil Aeronautics Authority is created by the Civil Aeronautics Act.