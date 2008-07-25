Golden Age of Flight Timeline

January 29, 1926 Lieutenant John Macready sets a U.S. altitude record of 38,704 fe­et in an XCO-5A.

February 6, 1926 Pratt & Whitney produces the first Wasp engine.

March 16, 1926 Robert Goddard launches the world's first liquid-fueled rocket, which flies 184 feet to become the "Kitty Hawk" of rocketry.

April 16, 1926 The Department of Agriculture purchases its first crop duster.

May 9, 1926 Richard E. Byrd and Floyd Bennett fly over the North Pole in a Fokker "Josephine Ford."

May 14, 1926 Roald Amundsen and Lincoln Ellsworth fly over the North Pole in the dirigible Norge, landing in Teller, Alaska, after a 70-hour flight from Norway.

May 20, 1926 President Calvin Coolidge signs the Air Commerce Act, regulating civil aeronautics.

May 23, 1926 Western Air Express begins operations between Salt Lake City and Los Angeles.

June 11, 1926 The prototype Ford Tri-Motor flies for the first time.

July 2, 1926 The U.S. Army Air Corps is created.

November 3, 1926 The Boeing F2B-1 single-seat fighter flies, beginning a long line of Navy and Army biplane fighters.

December 21, 1926 Five Loening COA-1 amphibians depart Kelly Field, Texas, on a Pan American Goodwill flight.

1927 The Curtiss XB-2 Condor bomber, ordered in 1926, flies for the first time.

January 15, 1927 Boeing Aircraft begins Boeing Air Transport, predecessor of United Air Lines.

March 9, 1927 The Navy buys its first transport plane, a Ford Tri-Motor, XJR-1.

March 9, 1927 Captain H. C. Gray ascends to 28,910 feet in a free balloon for an American record.

March 14, 1927 Pan American Airways is formed.

April 4, 1927 Colonial Air Lines initiates regular passenger service between Boston and New York.

April 12, 1927 Clarence Chamberlin and Bert Acosta set an American flight duration record of 51 hours, 11 minutes, and 25 seconds.

April 28, 1927 The Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis, Charles Lindbergh's airplane, is flown for the first time.

May 2, 1927 The Pan American Goodwill flight of 22,065 miles ends at Bolling Field, Washington, D.C. Two of the ten pilots were killed en route when two COA-1s collided over Buenos Aires.

May 4, 1927 Captain H. C. Gray reaches 42,470 feet in a free balloon.

May 5, 1927 Lieutenant C. C. Champion flies a Wright Apache seaplane to 33,455 feet, setting a new altitude record for seaplanes.

May 8, 1927 Lieutenant Charles Nungesser and Captain Francois Coli dis­appear in an attempted Paris-New York flight.

May 17, 1927 The Bristol Bulldog fighter flies for the first time.

May 20-21, 1927 Charles Lindbergh flies solo nonstop from New York to Paris.

May 25, 1927 Jimmy Doolittle does the first outside loop.

June 4-6, 1927 Clarence Chamberlin and backer Charles A. Levine fly nonstop from New York to Germany in 43 hours, 49 minutes.

June 28-29, 1927 In a Fokker (Atlantic) trimotor named Bird of Paradise, Lieutenants Albert F. Hegenberger and Lester J. Maitland fly from Oakland, California, to Honolulu, Hawaii (2,407 miles), the longest distance ever completed over open sea.

June 29, 1927 Admiral Richard Byrd makes an unsuccessful transoceanic attempt in a Fokker F VIIIa/3m America.

July 5, 1927 Germans form the Society for Space Travel.

­July 25, 1927 Lieutenant C. C. Champion sets a world altitude landplane record of 38,418 feet in a Wright Apache.