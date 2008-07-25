Golden Age of Flight Timeline

The Granville brothers of Springfield, Massachusetts, had gone from obscurity to fame with the success of their original Gee Bee Model Z. Peter M. Bowers Collection

March 23-26, 1932 The French continue long-distance record-breaking with a 6,587-mile closed-circuit flight. The aircraft, a Blériot 110 called Joseph Le Brix, is flown by Lucien Bossoutrot and Maurice Rossi.

March 24-28, 1932 Jimmy Mollison flies a Puss Moth from England to Capetown, South A­frica, in 4 days, 17 hours, 30 minutes.

April 19-28, 1932 C. W. A. Scott flies from England to Darwin, Australia, in a Gypsy Moth, in 8 days, 20 hours, and 47 minutes.

May 20-21, 1932 In a Lockheed Vega, Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic.

June 19, 1932 The Dewoitine D.500 makes its first flight.

June 30, 1932 The Los Angeles is decommissioned after more than 4,000 hours in the air.

July 21, 1932 Von Gronau and the crew of his Dornier Wal complete a round-the-world flight in 111 days--the first in a flying boat.

August 13, 1932 The Granville brothers' Gee Bee R-1 Super-Sportster makes its first flight.

August 14-21, 1932 Louise Thaden and Frances Marsalis establish a women's world endurance record of eight days, four hours, five minutes in a Curtiss Thrush.

August 18, 1932 Auguste Piccard sets a new balloon altitude record of 53,153 feet.

August 18-19, 1932 Jimmy Mollison makes the first east-west solo flight across the North Atlantic in 31 hours, 20 minutes.

August 25, 1932 Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to make a nonstop transcontinental flight.

August 29, 1932 Jimmy Haizlip wins the Bendix, setting a transcontinental record of 10 hours, 19 minutes in a Wedell-Williams racer.

September 3, 1932 Jimmy Doolittle ends his racing career, winning the Thompson Trophy at 252.6 miles per hour, then setting a world speed record for landplanes of 296.287 miles per hour.

September 5, 1932 Mae Haizlip flies a Wedell-Williams racer to set a women's speed record of 252.5 miles per hour.

September 7, 1932 Thomas Settle and Wilfred Bushnell set a balloon world-distance record of 963.12 miles.

September 16, 1932 Cyril Uwins flies a Vickers Vespa to set a world altitude record of 43,976 feet.

September 25, 1932 Lewis Yancey flies a Pitcairn PCA-2 to set an autogiro altitude record of 21,500 feet.

November 4, 1932 The Beech Model 17 Staggerwing makes its first flight.

November 14-18, 1932 Amy Johnson (now married to Jimmy Mollison) flies solo from England to South Africa, in a Puss Moth in 4 days, 6 hours, 54 minutes, to set a new record.

December 11-18, 1932 Amy Johnson makes a record-setting return journey from South Africa in seven days, seven hours, five minutes.

January 26, 1933 The Institute of Aeronautical Sciences is founded.

February 6-8, 1933 A Fairey Long-Range Monoplane sets a world distance record of 5,309.24 miles.

February 6-9, 1933 Jimmy Mollison flies from England to Brazil. He is the first to achieve solo flights across both the North and South Atlantic and the first to fly solo from England to South America.

February 8, 1933 The Boeing Model 247 transport, a development of the Monomail and the YB-9, makes its first flight.

April 4, 1933 The dirigible Akron crashes into the sea off the New Jersey coast. Seventy-three people die.

April 21, 1933 The Macon makes its first flight.

June 22, 1933 The Tupolev RD (Distance Record) aircraft makes its first flight.

­July 1933 Amelia Earhart breaks her own transcontinental record, making the flight in 17 hours, 17 minutes, 30 seconds.