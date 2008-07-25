Golden Age of Flight Timeline

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
1933 Flight Timeline

July 1, 1933 Because United Air Lines tied up rights to all Boeing 247 production, TWA asks Douglas aircraft to develop a competitive aircraft. Douglas's response, the DC-1, makes its first flight on this date.

July 1, 1­933 Roscoe Turner sets a westbound transcontinental record of 11 hours, 30 minutes, in a Wedell-Williams racer.

July 1-15, 1933 Italo Balbo brings 23 Savoia-Marchetti S.55 flying boats from Rome to Chicago, via New York. This is the first formation flight across the North Atlantic.

July 9-December 19, 1933 Charles and Anne Lindbergh make a 29,000-mile survey flight in their Lockheed Sirius.

July 15-17, 1933 Steponas Darius and Stasys Girenas fly from New York to Soldin, Germany, but are killed in a crash on arrival.

July 15-22, 1933 Wiley Post flies the Lockheed Vega Winnie Mae around the world solo in 7 days, 18 hours, 49 minutes. He had a new radio compass and new autopilot.

July 22-24, 1933 Jim and Amy Mollison become the first husband-wife team to fly east-west across the Atlantic.

August 5-7, 1933 Flying from New York to Syria, French pilots Maurice Rossi and Paul Codes set a world distance record of 5,657 miles.

September 1933 The famous Portuguese flyer General Francesco de Pinedo is killed in a Bellanca on takeoff from Floyd Bennett Field.

September 1933 Jimmy Wedell wins the Thompson Trophy in a Wedell-Williams Special, then sets a world speed record for landplanes of 305.33 miles per hour.

September 7-8, 1933 Six Consolidated P2Y-1 flying boats set a formation distance record, flying nonstop from Norfolk, Virginia, to Coco Solo, Canal Zone.

September 25, 1933 Roscoe Turner sets a west-east transcontinental record of 10 hours, 4 minutes, 55 seconds.

September 28, 1933 Gustave Lemoine sets a new world altitude record of 44,820 feet in a Potez 50.

October 4-11, 1933 Sir Charles Kingsford Smith flies from England to Australia solo in a Percival Gull in 7 days, 4 hours, 44 minutes.

October 12, 1933 The Macon flies from Lakehurst to Sunnyvale in 70 hours.

­December 31, 1933 A prototype of the Polikarpov I-16 makes its first flight; it will be the first monoplane fighter with retractable landing gear and an enclosed cockpit to go into squadron service.