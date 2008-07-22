Jets and Rocket Flight Timeline

The Convair XFY-1 "Pogo" was a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) fighter that could operate from any deck, not just an aircraft carrier. Warren M. Bodie Collection

February 26, 1955 George Smith makes the first supersonic ejection from an F-100.

March 2, 1955 The Boeing KC-135 is judged to be the winner of the tanker competition.

March 17, 1955 BOAC announces that it will purchase 20 de Havilland Comet 4s, a redesign of the original ill-fated Comet.

June 29, 1955 The first Boeing B-52 enters operational service with the 93rd Bomb Wing at Castle Air Force Base.

July 14, 1955 The Martin P6M SeaMaster, a jet seaplane, makes its first flight.

August 20, 1955 Colonel Horace A. Hanes sets a world speed record of more than 822 miles per hour in a North American F-100A Super Sabre.

August 23, 1955 An RAF Canberra reconnaissance plane makes a round-trip transatlantic flight of 6,920 miles in 14 hours, 21 minutes, including a 35-minute stop at Floyd Bennett Field for refueling.

August 29, 1955 A Canberra sets a world altitude record of 65,876 feet for nonrocket airplanes.

September 3, 1955 The ground-level ejection seat is tested successfully in the Gloster Meteor.

October 8, 1955 The USS Saratoga, a new aircraft carrier, is launched.

October 13, 1955 Pan Am announces orders for 25 Douglas DC-8s and 20 Boeing 707s.

October 15, 1955 The Douglas A4-D Skyhawk sets a 500-kilometer record of 695.13 miles per hour.

October 16, 1955 The prototype Boeing 707 crosses the United States twice in one day, from Seattle to Washington, D.C., and back in six hours, eight minutes. The eastbound flight averaged 592 miles per hour; the westbound flight averaged 567 miles per hour.

October 22, 1955 The Republic YF-105A Thunderchief exceeds the speed of sound on its first flight.

October 25, 1955 The Saab 35 Draken, a double-delta jet, makes its first flight.

November 1, 1955 A United Airlines DC-6B is destroyed by a bomb shortly after takeoff; 44 are killed.

November 24, 1955 The Fokker F27 Friendship turboprop airliner makes its first flight.

December 10, 1955 The Ryan X-13 VTOL jet makes its first flight.

December 20, 1955 The Douglas DC-7C, the last of the breed, makes its first flight.