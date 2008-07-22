Jets and Rocket Flight Timeline

The Sikorsky S-58 was used with great success by the United States Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and Army, as well as by civilian organizations. A total of 1,820 S-58s were built. Peter M. Bowers Collection

March 1, 1960 A ZPG-3W airship stays on patrol for 49.3 hours, spending 58 hours in the air -- a new record.

April 1, 1960 The first weather satellite, Tiros 1, is launched.

May 1, 1960 Captain Francis Gary Powers is shot down over the Soviet Union in a Lockheed U-2.

May 21, 1960 The last North American B-25 is withdrawn from USAF service.

July 1, 1960 The first Carrier On-Board Delivery (COD) squadron is activated.

August 12, 1960 Major Robert White pilots a North American X-15 to 136,500 feet.

August 12, 1960 Echo 1, the first passive communication satellite, is launched.

August 16, 1960 Joe Kittinger breaks his own record with a leap from a balloon at 102,800 feet and a free fall of 84,700 feet.

September 5, 1960 Major Tom Miller, USMC, sets a 500-kilometer closed course speed record of 1,216.78 miles per hour in a McDonnell F4H-1 Phantom II.

September 21, 1960 The first Republic F-105A is accepted by Tactical Air Command.

September 25, 1960 Commander J. F. Davis sets a 100-kilometer closed course record of 1,390.21 miles per hour in a Phantom II, exceeding the existing record by more than 200 miles per hour.

October 14, 1960 A catastrophic accident occurs at Baikonur cosmodrome in the Soviet Union during the purported launch of a rocket to Mars.

October 16, 1960 The de Havilland Comet 4 is withdrawn from commercial passenger service.

December 10, 1960 A C-119 catches a 300-pound capsule from Discoverer XVIII.

December 13, 1960 A North American YA3J-1 sets a world altitude record of 91,450.8 feet with a 1,000-kilogram payload.

December 20, 1960 The Martin Company, founded in 1911 by Glenn L. Martin, delivers its last airplane, a P5M-2 flying boat, to the Navy. Martin will later develop experimental aircraft related to the space program.